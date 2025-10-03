Home / World

Storm Amy forces early school closures and travel chaos across UK

Passengers are adviced to check with their transport provider before travelling

  • By Fatima Nadeem
  • |
Storm Amy has caused hundreds of schools to close early and led to event cancellations in Northern Ireland and Scotland.

Authorities have issued warnings for strong winds, heavy rains and wet road.

On Friday morning, the Education Authority in Northern Ireland instructed schools in Antrim, Londonderry, Tyrone and Fermanagh to close at midday to ensure safety.

An amber wind warning is active from 5:00pm on Friday, October 3 until 9:00am on Saturday, October 4 for western Northern Ireland and later for parts of Scotland with island gusts of 60-70 mph and up to 80 mph on exposed coast.

Meanwhile, the yellow wind warning will remain until early Saturday afternoon and a separate yellow rain warning is in effect from 11:00 AM to 5:00 PM on Friday.

Strong winds may topple trees and cause big waves along the coast.

All Aer Lingus flights to and from Belfast City Airport on Friday were canceled while bus and train services are also disrupted.

On the other hand, Brownsea Island in Dorset will be closed on Saturday due to strong winds from Storm Amy and its Community Open Day has aloso been postponed.

