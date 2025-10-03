Home / World

Spain-Portugal blackout real cause revealed after months

Large areas of Spain and Portugal, including major cities such as Barcelona, Lisbon and Madrid were hit by a power outage

  • By Fatima Nadeem
  • |
Spain-Portugal blackout real cause revealed after months
Spain-Portugal blackout real cause revealed after months

The reason behind the major power outage that halted normal activities across much of Spain and Portugal earlier this year has now come to light.

According to recent reports, the blackout was caused by an excessive electrical voltage in the system.

The reports further revealed that this blackout was the most severe in Europe over the past 20 years and was the first ever caused by this type of power surge.

On April 28, 2025, the power outage left thousand of train passengers stuck and caused millions of people across Spain and Portugal to loose phone and internet services and was unable to even withdraw money from ATMs.

Large areas of Spain and Portugal, including major cities such as Barcelona, Lisbon, Madrid, Porto and Seville were hit by a power outage.

Damian Cortinas, head of ENTSO-E confirmed that there is no evidence that a cyberattack caused this blackout.

This report comes after several previous investigation by the Spanish government and electricity companies while Spain's national energy regulators and politicians are also carrying out their own separate investigation.

Overvoltage can be caused by surges in networks due to oversupply or lightning strikes, or when protective equipment is insufficient.

However, final report, expected in early 2026 will examine why the power outages surge happened and how the voltage was controlled.

You Might Like:

Storm Amy forces early school closures and travel chaos across UK

Storm Amy forces early school closures and travel chaos across UK
Passengers are adviced to check with their transport provider before travelling

Manchester synagogue attack takes shocking new turn

Manchester synagogue attack takes shocking new turn
The violent incident occurred in Manchester, northwest England leaving two Jewish worshipers dead

Yougest leader or first ever prime minister? Japan to decide its fate on Saturday

Yougest leader or first ever prime minister? Japan to decide its fate on Saturday
Japan is set to choose the governing Liberal Democratic Party's (LDP) new leader after Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba resigned

Chevron El Segundo refinery fire contained with no evacuations ordered

Chevron El Segundo refinery fire contained with no evacuations ordered
El Segundo oil refinery can process up to 290,000 barrels of crude oil daily

Sarah Mullally shatters traditions as first female archbishop of Canterbury

Sarah Mullally shatters traditions as first female archbishop of Canterbury
Sarah Mullally has made history as the first female archbishop of Canterbury in the Church's 1,400-year history

Chevron refinery near LA engulf in massive fire

Chevron refinery near LA engulf in massive fire
An oil-producing facility in El Segundo breaks out in a massive fire as authorities determine the cause

Stephen King tops list as most banned author in US schools

Stephen King tops list as most banned author in US schools
PEN has issued a brand new report about the number of books banned in the US schools

Texas megachurch pastor, Robert Morris admits guilt in child sexual abuse case

Texas megachurch pastor, Robert Morris admits guilt in child sexual abuse case
The Gateway Church founder was accused of sexually abusing a child in the 1980s

UK PM Starmer condemns 'rising hatred' after Manchester synagogue attack

UK PM Starmer condemns 'rising hatred' after Manchester synagogue attack
A violent incident occurred in Manchester, northwest England when a car was deliberately driven into pedestrians

London Euston station evacuated over 'suspicious' object

London Euston station evacuated over 'suspicious' object
Thousands of people had to evacuate London station while police investigated a suspicious item

Storm Amy hits amber alert with strong winds, heavy rain expected in UK

Storm Amy hits amber alert with strong winds, heavy rain expected in UK
Storm Amy is a strong storm, especially for this part of the year

Manchester synagogue attack leaves two dead, three injured

Manchester synagogue attack leaves two dead, three injured
UK's national counter-terrorism police announced that the Manchester attack is officially being treated as an act of terrorism