Dallas Cowboys legend Larry Allen passes away at 52 

  • June 03, 2024
Dallas Cowboys legend Larry Allen has passed away at the age of 52 while vacationing with his family in Mexico, as confirmed by the football team.

Allen, who played for the Cowboys for 12 seasons, suddenly died on Sunday, June 2, with the cause of death yet to be determined.

During his 14-season career, Allen showcased his versatility by playing both guard and tackle.

He was drafted from Sonoma State University in the second round of the 1994 draft, impressing with his strength, size, and speed.

In 2013, he was inducted into the Hall of Fame as a first-ballot inductee.

The Cowboys and team owner Jerry Jones shared a statement on X (formerly Twitter) in honor of his memory, describing him "one of the most respected, accomplished offensive linemen to ever play in the NFL."

The statement further added, "The Jones family and the Cowboys extend their deepest condolences, thoughts and prayers to the Allen family and grieve along with the many other friends and Cowboys teammates that also loved Larry."

The NFL also expressed its grief over Allen's passing in a statement noting, "The NFL family is deeply saddened by the passing of Hall of Famer, Super Bowl Champion and Cowboys legend, Larry Allen."

Sports News

Enzo Maresca appointed as Chelsea's new head coach
Kylian Mbappe officially joins Real Madrid
Justin Jefferson inks historic $140M extension with Minnesota Vikings
Rashid Khan backs Afghanistan to chase down 200 in T20 World Cup
Cristiano Ronaldo takes break to 'recharge' soul following Al Nassr's defeat
Simone Biles wins ninth national title in US Gymnastics Championship
Former England rugby star Rob Burrow dies at 41
Explore America while cheering for T20 World Cup 2024
Kylian Mbappe signs contract to join Real Madrid
Cristiano Ronaldo breaks silence over King's Cup final defeat
Novak Djokovic credits crowd for latest win in French Open history
Lionel Messi places second in most valuable MLS footballers list: Who's first?