Dallas Cowboys legend Larry Allen passes away at 52 

Dallas Cowboys legend Larry Allen has passed away at the age of 52 while vacationing with his family in Mexico, as confirmed by the football team.
Allen, who played for the Cowboys for 12 seasons, suddenly died on Sunday, June 2, with the cause of death yet to be determined.
During his 14-season career, Allen showcased his versatility by playing both guard and tackle.
He was drafted from Sonoma State University in the second round of the 1994 draft, impressing with his strength, size, and speed.
In 2013, he was inducted into the Hall of Fame as a first-ballot inductee.
The Cowboys and team owner Jerry Jones shared a statement on X (formerly Twitter) in honor of his memory, describing him "one of the most respected, accomplished offensive linemen to ever play in the NFL."
The statement further added, "The Jones family and the Cowboys extend their deepest condolences, thoughts and prayers to the Allen family and grieve along with the many other friends and Cowboys teammates that also loved Larry."
The NFL also expressed its grief over Allen's passing in a statement noting, "The NFL family is deeply saddened by the passing of Hall of Famer, Super Bowl Champion and Cowboys legend, Larry Allen."