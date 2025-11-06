FIFA to debut a Peace Prize at World Cup, Infantino teases Trump connection

Sports

FIFA has announced the creation of a peace prize, which it plans to award for the first time at the draw for the World Cup in Washington.

According to Associated Press, the award, called the FIFA Peace Prize, will “recognize exceptional actions for peace,” soccer’s governing body said Wednesday. 

But FIFA President Gianni Infantino, who has a close relationship with President Donald Trump, would not tip his hand Wednesday when asked if Trump will be the first recipient of the award.

Infantino at the America Business Forum in Miami, shortly after Trump addressed the same event said that the winner of the award will be announced on 5th of December.

Infantino said earlier Wednesday that, “in an increasingly unsettled and divided world, it’s fundamental to recognize the outstanding contribution of those who work hard to end conflicts and bring people together in a spirit of peace.” 

FIFA said the award, which Infantino will present this year, will be bestowed annually “on behalf of fans from all around the world.”

Trump was passed over for the Nobel Peace Prize last month despite lobbying from fellow Republicans, various world leaders and himself. And Infantino made no secret of the ties between himself, FIFA and Trump in his remarks Wednesday, November 05. 

Infantino said, “I’m really lucky. I have a great relationship with President Trump, who I consider really a close friend. Of course, he’s been very, very helpful in everything we do for the World Cup. ... He has such an incredible energy and this is something that I really admire.”

FIFA recently added another link to Trump by appointing his daughter Ivanka to the board of a $100 million education project part-funded by 2026 World Cup ticket sales.

The World Cup draw, and the awarding of the peace prize, is expected to draw about 1 billion viewers worldwide.

