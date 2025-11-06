Sports

Lionel Messi pens 'special' post after receiving key to the city of Miami

Lionel Messi receives the Key to the City of Miami from city mayor Francis Suarez ahead of World Cup

  By Bushra Saleem
  • |
Lionel Messi pens ‘special’ post after receiving key to the city of Miami
Lionel Messi pens ‘special’ post after receiving key to the city of Miami

Lionel Messi penned a heartfelt note after receiving a new honour, the Key to the City of Miami.

According to ESPN, the Argentinian football star on Wednesday, November 5, received the key to the city of Miami from Mayor Francis Suarez.

After the eight-time Ballon d’Or award winner spoke at the America Business Forum at Kaseya Center, the mayor presented him the key, saying, “I have had the wish to give this [key] to you for all that you've done for our grand city, our country and the world of football. Thank you.”

Inter Miami co-owner Jorge Mas also paid tribute to the team captain, “our number 10,” and said that the key is a welcome not only for him but also for his wife Antonela and family so they can always feel at home in Miami.

After receiving another honour, the Inter Miami star took to social media to express his gratitude and thanked the people of the city.

The 38-year-old wrote in a post on Instagram, “Very grateful for the recognition from the city of Miami, a place that is very special to me and my family. From the first day people made us feel amazing, like today again at @americabusiness, with all the love and support from the neighbours of this beautiful city, and also from the people of @intermiamicf and their fans since the beginning.”


The former Barcelona star joined Inter Miami in July 2023, and the same year he made history by leading the club to its first trophy, the Leagues Cup. He also lifted the 2024 Supporters' Shield cup and set a record for most points in a single MLS campaign.

Moreover, Messi, who recently signed a three-year deal with the club to extend his stay until the 2028 MLS season, has won the 2024 MLS MVP and the 2025 Golden Boot with Inter Miami and is also a finalist for the 2025 MLS MVP.

