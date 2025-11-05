Sports

Madison Keys opts out of WTA Finals due to viral illness

Ekaterina Alexandrova replaced the American tennis player in an exciting clash against Elena Rybakina

  • By Hania Jamil
  • |
Madison Keys opts out of WTA Finals due to viral illness
Madison Keys opts out of WTA Finals due to viral illness

Madison Keys has announced that she will not be participating in the WTA finals due to illness before her final round-robin clash against Elena Rybakina.

Rybakina, who is already through to the semi-finals as the group winner, will instead play second alternative Ekaterina Alexandrova.

The Australian Open champion suffered two defeats in round-robin play this week in Riyadh, to Iga Swiatek and Amanda Anisimova, and had no chance of advancing to Friday's semi-finals.

"I'm really disappointed to not be feeling my best and ultimately having to withdraw from the tournament. It's a huge accomplishment to make it this far and I'm very proud of myself for doing that and having a great year. I hope to be back next year," said the 30-year-old in an official statement.

Alexandrova is the second alternate in Riyadh. The first alternate, Mirra Andreeva, decided to not sign in due to not being fit to play on Wednesday and still being involved in the doubles at the WTA Finals.

On Monday, Keys indicated that she's unwell when she avoided shaking hands with Anisimova, gesturing that she did not want to pass it on.

Besides that, Jasmine Paolini is reportedly also struggling with illness at the WTA Finals, with the Italian knocked out of the singles but still involved in the doubles along with Sara Errani.

Wednesday's schedule features the third and final set of round-robin matches in the Serena Williams Group, with Rybakina taking on Alexandrova and Swiatek facing off with Anisimova.

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

Crystal Palace hit with FA charge over Evangelos Marinakis' gun banner

Crystal Palace hit with FA charge over Evangelos Marinakis' gun banner
Crystal Palace fans displayed their frustration over being relegated to the Conference League with a concerning banner

Tom Brady turns to cloning to bring back his late dog Lua as Pup Junie

Tom Brady turns to cloning to bring back his late dog Lua as Pup Junie
Tom Brady’s reveals his new dog Junie was cloned from his beloved pet Lua, who died in 2023

Simone Biles gets real about plastic surgery: 'I've had three procedures'

Simone Biles gets real about plastic surgery: 'I've had three procedures'
Simone Biles encourages followers to ‘guess’ which plastic surgeries she has done

Novak Djokovic clarifies ATP Finals participation after Turin speculation

Novak Djokovic clarifies ATP Finals participation after Turin speculation
Italian Tennis and Padel Federation president confirms Novak Djokovic's participation in the ATP Finals

Cristiano Ronaldo reveals ‘very difficult’ tearful retirement plans: ‘Soon’

Cristiano Ronaldo reveals ‘very difficult’ tearful retirement plans: ‘Soon’
Ronaldo shares his emotional retirement plans in a candid interview with Piers Morgan

David Beckham shares emotional message after being knighted by King Charles

David Beckham shares emotional message after being knighted by King Charles
David Beckham has officially been awarded a knighthood by King Charles for his contributions to sports and charity

Stuart Boam, former Newcastle, Middlesbrough star dies at 77

Stuart Boam, former Newcastle, Middlesbrough star dies at 77
Stuart Boam began his football career playing for Mansfield Town

Aryna Sabalenka set for high-profile ‘Battle of the Sexes’ against Nick Kyrgios

Aryna Sabalenka set for high-profile ‘Battle of the Sexes’ against Nick Kyrgios
'Battle of the Sexes’ became a historic event that greatly influenced the sport of tennis

David Beckham awarded knighthood by King Charles at Windsor Castle

David Beckham awarded knighthood by King Charles at Windsor Castle
David Beckham is widely regarded as one of the top footballers of his generation

Mladen Zizovic's tragic death mid-match leaves players in shock and tears

Mladen Zizovic's tragic death mid-match leaves players in shock and tears
Football mourns after top-flight manager collapses, passes away during game at 44

Trent Alexander-Arnold pays emotional tribute to Diogo Jota at Anfield

Trent Alexander-Arnold pays emotional tribute to Diogo Jota at Anfield
Alexander-Arnold leaves heartfelt handwritten note for Diogo Jota at Liverpool memorial

Jake Paul blasts Davis after exhibition fight cancellation: ‘Piece of garbage’

Jake Paul blasts Davis after exhibition fight cancellation: ‘Piece of garbage’
Jake Paul vs Gervonta Davis exhibition fight was cancelled due to serious allegations against "Tank"