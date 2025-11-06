Cristiano Ronaldo could take 'unexpected' path after retirement, claims ex-United star

Cristiano Ronaldo has recently hinted that he might soon retire from professional football.
While, many fans believe he could take on a managerial role after hanging up his boots, the former Manchester United star Teddy Sheringham suggested that the Portuguese legend is unlikely to pursue a career in management.
During an interview on Piers Morgan Uncensored, Ronaldo was asked when he plans to retire from football to which he responded, “Soon. But I think I will be prepared. It will be tough, of course. It will be difficult? Yes."
The player added, "Probably (I) will cry, yes… I’m (an) open person. (It) will be very, very difficult, yes. I’m an easy guy to cry. I’m open. I’m an honest person.”
Ex-England striker Sheringham believes that after retirement, Ronaldo will move on to more ambitious and high-profile ventures similar to what David Beckham did.
Sheringham told Oddspedia, “I can’t see Cristiano Ronaldo going into management after he retires. He’s far more likely to own a club rather than manage one - like what David Beckham has done at Inter Miami."
He added, “The world of football club management is completely different to the career of a player, and I can’t see Ronaldo entering that environment as a manager.”
Ronaldo, who has extended his contract with his current club, Al-Nassr until 2027 still shows no signs of slowing down as he is aiming to make history by becoming the only footballer to reach 1,000 career goals.