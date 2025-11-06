Cristiano Ronaldo criticism of Man Utd draws Amorim’s 'straight' response

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim has hit back at Cristiano Ronaldo's criticism.
During a recent interview on Piers Morgan Uncensored, the Portuguese legend criticized United for their ongoing poor performance, saying the club lacks proper organization and is heading in the wrong direction.
Ronaldo claimed that Amorim could not perform "miracles" with the current squad and suggested that some players do not have the right mindset for a club as big as United.
The five-time Ballon d'Or winner added, "You have to follow with the intelligent people, smart people, to create a base for the future as Manchester United have (done) so many years ago.
Ahead of their Tottenham game, United boss responded to Ronaldo's criticism, "Of course, he knows and he (Ronaldo) has a huge impact in everything he says. What we need to focus on is the future. We know that we as a club made a lot of mistakes in the past and we are trying to change that," as per Goal.
Amorim added, "I think you can attack really well. Sometimes when you defend better, you attack better. I think it's not that, it's the way we defend the box, but the last game we struggled inside the box because we allowed the crosses into the box without any pressure."
The club will next face Tottenham this weekend for the first time since losing 1-0 in the Europa final in May.