Marshawn Kneeland, Dallas Cowboys defensive end dies at 24

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Marshawn Kneeland died on Thursday, November 6, at the age of 24.
The news of his passing was announced by his team in a statement, noting, “It is with extreme sadness that the Dallas Cowboys share that Marshawn Kneeland tragically passed away this morning."
The statement added, "Marshawn was a beloved teammate and member of our organization. Our thoughts and prayers regarding Marshawn are with his girlfriend Catalina and his family."
Kneeland's agent Jonathan Perzley also officially confirmed that Kneeland has passed away.
He said, "My heart aches for his family, his teammates, and everyone who loved him, and I hope they feel the support of the entire football community during this unimaginable time.”
However, neither the agent nor the team provided any details about the location or the circumstances of his death.
The player was chosen by the Dallas Cowboys as the 56th player overall in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft and so far appeared in 18 games for the team.
He scored his first touchdown during a game against the Arizona Cardinals on Tuesday by picking up a blocked punt.
Before chosen by the Dallas Cowboys, he played college football at Western Michigan University.