Cristiano Ronaldo's son makes mum proud with key football milestone 

Cristiano Ronaldo Jr has bagged another piece of silverware on the international stage, making stepmum Georgina Rodriguez beam with pride.
The 15-year-old joined Portugal's under-16 squad to secure a 2-1 victory over England, winning the Football Federations Cup on Wednesday, November 5.
His brief appearance in the thrilling match came after he made his international debut against hosts Turkey last week.
Rodriguez, who is engaged to the football legend Cristiano Ronaldo, was watching the game from the stands, as the teen followed his dad's footsteps.
On Wednesday, following the triumph, the influencer turned to her Instagram account to share a carousel of clicks from the ground, including one where she's hugging Ronaldo Jr.
The adorable social media post captioned, "I love being a mum. I am very proud of my big boy."
For the special football match, Rodriguez slipped into a No 7 Ronaldo t-shirt, paired with a red leather midi skirt from Valentino.
Besides that, Portugal U16s overcame England in the final due to a brace from Braga academy talent Rafael Cabral.
Cristiano Ronaldo's children
Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez, who have been together for eight years, have been raising five children together.
The five-time Ballon d'Or winner first became a dad in 2010 with the birth of his first son, Cristiano Ronaldo Jr, whose mother's identity has never been disclosed, and the footballer has the teen's exclusive guardianship.
Seven years later, Ronaldo grew his family with Rodriguez, first welcoming twins via surrogate and then a fourth child.
Then, in October 2021, the pair announced they were expecting twins, a boy and a girl. Following their birth in April 2022, the soccer star shared on Instagram that their son had died.