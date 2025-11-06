Swiatek opens up about losing the WTA Finals to Anisimova: ‘I did everything’

Iga Swiatek was left wondering why she couldn't secure progress to the last four at the 2025 WTA Finals in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, after falling to her second group stage loss in three matches.
According to Sportskeeda, the Polish tennis player's hopes of ending the year with a flourish were dashed by Amanda Anisimova, who is now on a two-match winning streak against the Pole after suffering a humiliating defeat to her in this year's Wimbledon final.
On Wednesday, November 5, Swiatek clinched the first set 7-6(3) in Riyadh. However, Anisimova once again came out on top against the Pole by winning the second and the third sets 6-4 and 6-2 respectively.
The result meant a confirmed last-four spot for the American along with an earlier-than-expected exit for the World No. 2 Pole.
Later, Iga Swiatek, during an interaction with the media, expressed that she did everything in her power to beat Amanda Anisimova, but it simply wasn't enough on the day.
The former No. 1 said,"I did everything I could today, so no regrets. I felt like I'm really in the zone. I had a positive mindset. Okay, maybe some balls went short or something, but tennis is not going to be perfect.”
“So I fought and I really didn't give up. It wasn't enough, which makes me sad. I don't know. I will need to find some understanding I guess, because when you do everything and it's still not enough, I guess it means you just need to get your tennis better,” she added.
The 24-year-old went on to suggest that 'karma' probably had a role to play in her early exit from the 2025 WTA Finals.