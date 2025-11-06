Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi offers opposing views on winning the World Cup

Sports

  • By Bushra Saleem
Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have shared their views on winning the biggest title ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

The two football legends have different views on winning the World Cup as they step closer to their potentially last world cup.

The eight-time Balllon d’Or award winner said, “It’s not something I’ve thought about or worried about. When I retire, as the years go by, obviously, I’ll value everything I did in my career and what I achieved professionally much more. But today is the time to keep enjoying myself and to keep playing.”

Meanwhile, Ronaldo said, "Winning a World Cup for Portugal was the biggest and most ambitious dream of my career. Fortunately, I won many international titles, including for Portugal, but placing our country's name at the highest level in the world was my greatest dream. I fought for it. I fought hard for that dream.”

Comparisons between two football legends in Ronaldo and Lionel Messi continue to be drawn despite both now being in the latter stages of their careers. 

The former is still seeking a first title in Saudi Arabia with Al-Nassr, while the latter is spending his twilight years at David Beckham's Inter Miami in the United States.

Many fans point to the Argentina playmaker as the true GOAT of the sport after he lifted the World Cup with Argentina in 2022, but Ronaldo insists his career cannot be judged on whether he manages to win on the global stage.

