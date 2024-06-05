Elon Musk’s SpaceX get launch license for fourth Starship test flight

Elon Musk’s SpaceX has got a green signal for its fourth Starship test flight to the moon.
According to CNN, SpaceX has received a launch license, and it is expected to take off on Thursday, June 6, during a 120-minute window that opens at 8 a.m. ET from the company’s private Starbase facility in Boca Chica, Texas.
The fourth test flight of Starship, which is the most powerful launch vehicle ever built, will be live-streamed on SpaceX, and the streaming will begin about 30 minutes before the liftoff.
The Federal Aviation Administration, which gave Starship flight test approval on Tuesday, said, “(The company) met all safety and other licensing requirements for this test flight.”
As per SpaceX, " The fourth flight of Starship will aim to bring us closer to the rapidly reusable future on the horizon.”
It added, “We’re continuing to rapidly develop Starship, putting flight hardware in a flight environment to learn as quickly as possible as we build a fully reusable transportation system designed to carry crew and cargo to Earth orbit, the Moon, Mars and beyond.”
The company also shared a release that says that this time, they are focused on ‘demonstrating the ability to return and reuse Starship and Super Heavy,’ with the primary objective to execute a landing burn and soft splashdown in the Gulf of Mexico with the Super Heavy booster, and achieving a controlled entry of Starship.’
The space agency said in a statement, “If a different anomaly occurs with the Starship vehicle, an investigation may be warranted as well as if an anomaly occurs with the Super Heavy booster rocket.”
The agency continued, “The loss of the Starship vehicle would be considered a planned event, and an investigation will not be required.”