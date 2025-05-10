Google I/O 2025: All you need to know about upcoming releases

Google plans to host its biggest developer conference, “Google I/O 2025.”
Alphabet-owned tech giant officially revealed that Google I/O 2025 will showcase product announcements across Google’s portfolio.
Users can expect plenty of news relating to Android, Chrome, Google Search, YouTube, and Gemini.
Google I/O 2025 date
Google I/O 2025 is scheduled for May 20 to 21 at the Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, California.
Google I/O 2025: What to expect?
According to various leaks, an updated Gemini Ultra model is on the way as Gemini Ultra is Google’s top-of-the-line offering.
Google is likely to launch two new plans, Premium Plus and Premium Pro, soon to provide enhanced AI experience.
Google will almost certainly talk about Astra, and wide-ranging effort to build AI apps and “agents” for real-time, multimodal understanding.
Android 16
To note, for the first time this year, Google is hosting a separate event dedicated to Android updates: The Android Show.
The Android Show is slated to happen on Tuesday, roughly a week ahead of Google I/O 2025.
Android 16 is expected to bring with it improved notifications and an entirely new design language, Material 3 Expressive.
In a leaked blog post, Google describes Material 3 Expressive as a top-to-bottom overhaul, with greater responsiveness and “action elements” that pop.
Google may also spotlight capabilities in the latest versions of Android XR, its mixed reality operating system, and Wear OS, the company’s software for wearables.
An upgrade to Google’s viral podcast-generating NotebookLM could be one such surprise.
Leaked code hints at “Video Overviews” tool that presumably would create video summaries, most likely leveraging Google’s Veo 2 video-generating model.