ChatGPT integrates GitHub connector to analyse codebases

OpenAI has launched a GitHub connector for its ChatGPT deep research tool, allowing users to ask questions regarding codebases and engineering documents directly from GitHub repositories.
The upcoming feature will be initially accessible to ChatGPT Plus, Pro, and Team users, with support for Enterprise and Education tiers.
This latest update marks the first official connector for ChatGPT deep research, a feature particularly designed to compile comprehensive web-based reports on technical and non-technical topics.
The GitHub integration allows developers to break down product specs into tasks, summarise code structure, and patterns using real code.
OpenAI Head of Business Products Nate Gonzalez stated that the connector is a direct response to developer feedback.
While the AI may “hallucinate” answers, the ChatGPT manufacturer positions the feature as an efficiency tool.
To ensure data privacy, the tool respects GitHub permission settings, only accessing content shared with ChatGPT.
The launch comes following a raised investment by OpenAI in developer tooling.
Ongoing efforts include the launch of Codex CLI, an open-source terminal coding assistant, and upgrades to the ChatGPT desktop app for enhanced code readability.
With the expansion of AI chat tools into code comprehension, OpenAI’s GitHub connector indicates a wider strategy to integrate generative AI into real-world software workflows.