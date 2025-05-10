Sci-Tech

Elon Musk's X restores its broken notifications issue

Previously, users reported issues while receiving alerts when accounts they follow posted something

Elon Musk’s social media platform X (formerly Twitter) has reportedly fixed the notification system issue, which was experienced by numerous users across the globe.

Users reported issues while receiving alerts when accounts they follow posted something, and also affected various types of notifications, according to Downdetector, a web outage tracking site.

Several users lodged complaints regarding the notifications for the latest posts from accounts they followed that were inaccessible, even with alerts disabled.

Furthermore, other notification types, including those for new likes and followers, were postponed or not delivered.

However, the reason behind this issue remains under wraps, notifications seem to have resumed, depending on observations and user reports.

While the tech billionaire Elon Musk hasn’t publicly commented on this issue, he stated, "improvements to the quality of recommendations in your timeline" in a post.

It is important to note that the notification issue could have significant implications, especially for users depending on X for essential alerts, including local weather updates, public transportation information, or government services. 

