Google Chrome brings AI tools for improved user privacy against online scams

  • by Web Desk
  • May 09, 2025
Google Chrome has officially rolled out the latest artificial intelligence (AI)-powered defenses to fight increasing online scams, using its on-device large language model (LLM), Gemini Nano, ensuring enhanced privacy.

The recently launched AI technology will be incorporated into Chrome’s Enhanced Protection mode on desktop, offering an additional layer of defense to reduce rising cyber activities.

Enhanced Protection mode 

It offers twice the security against suspicious activities and other online threats in contrast to the Standard Protection mode.

However, the on-device approach enables Chrome to offer instant insight into suspicious websites..

It is pertinent to mention that the Alphabet-owned firm is utilising this AI-centric defense to protect users from remorse tech support claims with broader plans to expand it to Android devices and more types of scams in the near future.

Apart from the latest defenses, Chrome on Android will feature AI-centric notification alerts.

In addition, Google’s AI-centric scam detection systems have been diligently monitoring and impeding hundreds of millions of scammed searches daily, catching 20 times more scammed pages than prior.

Notably, the company has minimised scams imitating airline customer service agents by over 80% on Search, reducing the risk of users experiencing suspicious phone numbers. 

