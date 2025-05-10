Entertainment

Tom Cruise opens up about ex Nicole Kidman amid Ana de Armas romance rumours

Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise parted ways in 2001 after spending a decade together

  • by Web Desk
  • May 10, 2025
Tom Cruise recently opened up about his ex-wife, Nicole Kidman, amid Ana de Armas romance speculations.

In a conversation with the Sight and Sound magazine, the 62-year-old American actor and film producer made heartfelt comments about his former partner.

The Mission: Impossible actor praised Nicole’s acting abilities, saying, "It was he and I getting to know each other."

"And when we were doing that, I suggested Nicole play the role [of Alice]. Because she’s a great actress," Tom added.

The Top Gun actor recounted his meeting with the director, Stanley Kubrick, who created his 1999 film, Eyes Wide Shut, where he discussed the Babygirl actress’ role in the movie.

After Tom’s recommendation, Nicole got the character in their iconic movie.

"It was a very unique experience, not a large crew, we arrived in the summer, and we just started testing the script was just an idea," the Oscar-nominated actor added.

He elaborated, "We [were] constantly rewriting the scenes and shooting the scenes and then reshooting the scenes to really find the tone of the film."

Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise relationship timeline:

For those unaware, Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise parted ways in 2001, after spending eleven years together.

After splitting up with the actress, the renowned actor tied the knot with his second former partner, Katie Holmes, with whom he separated in 2012. 

Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas romance speculations: 

The Mummy actor has been romantically connected with the Cuban-Spanish actress Ana de Armas since February this year, after they were spotted having dinner in London. 

Tom Cruise opens up about ex Nicole Kidman amid Ana de Armas romance rumours

Tom Cruise opens up about ex Nicole Kidman amid Ana de Armas romance rumours

