Australia ends lawsuit against X over church stabbing video

  June 05, 2024
Australia has lifted the lawsuit from the social media platform X (previously Twitter) over the Sydney church stabbing video issue.

According to CNN, Australia eSafety commissioner Julie Inman Grant filed a complaint against X for not taking down the Sydney church video.

She sought a Federal Court ruling for not following Australia's Online Safety Act in the April stabbing index.

Inman Grant said in a statement on Wednesday, June 5, “After weighing multiple considerations, including litigation across multiple cases, I have considered this option likely to achieve the most positive outcome for the online safety of all Australians, especially children.”

The eSafety Commissioner wanted the social media platform to hide the video of the incident beyond the country, which was criticised by X head Elon Musk.

Musk wrote in a post X in April, “Our concern is that if ANY country is allowed to censor content for ALL countries, which is what the Australian ‘eSafety Commissar’ is demanding, then what is to stop any country from controlling the entire Internet?”

Meanwhile, the platform has welcomed the latest development and called it a victory of free speech.

The social media platform asserted, “This case has raised important questions on how legal powers can be used to threaten global censorship of speech, and we are heartened to see that freedom of speech has prevailed.”

