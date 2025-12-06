World

China summons foreign media over Hong Kong fire coverage, issues stern warning

Hong Kong faced its worst fire in decades, killing 159 people at the Wang Fuk Court high-rise residential complex

  • By Hania Jamil
  • |
China summons foreign media over Hong Kong fire coverage, issues stern warning
China summons foreign media over Hong Kong fire coverage, issues stern warning

China's national security office in Hong Kong has issued a strict warning to foreign media over "false information" on government efforts to deal with the city's worst fire in decades.

Ahead of a legislative council election on Sunday, the Office for Safeguarding National Security said it had summoned a number of foreign media outlets over the coverage of the Hong Kong fire that claimed 159 lives at the Wang Fuk Court high-rise residential complex.

The statement noted, "Some foreign media have recently reported on Hong Kong ignoring the facts, spreading false information, distorting and smearing the government's disaster relief and aftermath work, attacking and interfering with the Legislative Council election, provoking social division and opposition."

Saturday's meeting took place as the authorities failed to contain public anger over the blaze, in which poor oversight and shoddy materials used in a renovation have been cited as causes of the fire's devastating spread.

Authorities have detained several activists who pushed for more accountability by government. Beijing has also warned people against using the disaster to "disrupt Hong Kong".

Hong Kong ranks 140th of 180 in the World Press Freedom Index compiled by the advocacy group Reporters Without Borders.

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

UNICEF reports deadly attack on Sudan's kindergarten, 33 children killed

UNICEF reports deadly attack on Sudan's kindergarten, 33 children killed
The Sudan Doctors' Network has sounded an alarm on a deadly attack on a kindergarten, which claimed at least 50 lives

Tower of London shuts down after protestors throw food on Crown Jewels display

Tower of London shuts down after protestors throw food on Crown Jewels display
Four people were arrested after protestors hurled food at the Tower of London display case containing the State Crown

Mass shooting in South Africa claims at least 11 lives

Mass shooting in South Africa claims at least 11 lives
Three gunmen caused havoc at an 'illegal' liquor premises, where at least 25 people were shot, and a three-year-old was killed

Gen Z, Millennial’s phone phobia, 70% young adults prefer texts over calls

Gen Z, Millennial’s phone phobia, 70% young adults prefer texts over calls
Gen Z and Millennials rank phone conversations among top life stressors

Barron Trump 'very close' to becoming Christian, pastor reveals major details

Barron Trump 'very close' to becoming Christian, pastor reveals major details
Barron’s mother Melania, is Catholic while his father Donald Trump is nondenominational Christian

Supreme Court to rule on Trump's controversial birthright citizenship policy

Supreme Court to rule on Trump's controversial birthright citizenship policy
Trump signed an order to end birthright citizenship for children born to illegal immigrant parents

Top controversies of 2025: From Coldplay's kiss cam scandal to Trump-Musk feud

Top controversies of 2025: From Coldplay's kiss cam scandal to Trump-Musk feud
Elon Musk and Donald Trump's love-hate relationship dominates 2025

Frank Gehry: Guggenheim Bilbao architect passes away at 96

Frank Gehry: Guggenheim Bilbao architect passes away at 96
Frank Gehry designed the Guggenheim Museum in Bilbao and the Walt Disney Concert Hall in Los Angeles

JD Vance breaks silence over marriage speculation after wife spotted without ring

JD Vance breaks silence over marriage speculation after wife spotted without ring
The US Vice President JD Vance breaks silence on Usha's missing wedding ring in recent interview

Rare jaguar sighting in southern Arizona confirms species’ presence

Rare jaguar sighting in southern Arizona confirms species’ presence
Jaguar breeding in the US has not been documented in more than 100 years.

Edinburgh Airport temporarily halts flights due to air traffic control glitch

Edinburgh Airport temporarily halts flights due to air traffic control glitch
Around 43,000 people travel through Edinburgh Airport each day with 37 airlines providing flights to 155 different places

UK’s top 10 happiest places to live in 2025 revealed

UK’s top 10 happiest places to live in 2025 revealed
A new survey highlights the UK’s top 10 places to live for happiness in 2025