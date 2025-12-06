China summons foreign media over Hong Kong fire coverage, issues stern warning

China's national security office in Hong Kong has issued a strict warning to foreign media over "false information" on government efforts to deal with the city's worst fire in decades.
Ahead of a legislative council election on Sunday, the Office for Safeguarding National Security said it had summoned a number of foreign media outlets over the coverage of the Hong Kong fire that claimed 159 lives at the Wang Fuk Court high-rise residential complex.
The statement noted, "Some foreign media have recently reported on Hong Kong ignoring the facts, spreading false information, distorting and smearing the government's disaster relief and aftermath work, attacking and interfering with the Legislative Council election, provoking social division and opposition."
Saturday's meeting took place as the authorities failed to contain public anger over the blaze, in which poor oversight and shoddy materials used in a renovation have been cited as causes of the fire's devastating spread.
Authorities have detained several activists who pushed for more accountability by government. Beijing has also warned people against using the disaster to "disrupt Hong Kong".
Hong Kong ranks 140th of 180 in the World Press Freedom Index compiled by the advocacy group Reporters Without Borders.