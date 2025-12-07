UNICEF reports deadly attack on Sudan's kindergarten, 33 children killed

A drone attack on the town of Kalogi, South Kordofan, has reportedly hit a kindergarten, killing at least 50 people, including 33 children.
As reported by the BBC, the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), the paramilitary group in Sudan, allegedly conducted the attack on Thursday, said a medical organisation, the Sudan Doctor's Network, and the army.
In turn, the RSF accused the military of hitting a market on Friday in a drone attack in the Darfur region, a fuel depot at the Adre border crossing the Chad.
Sudan has been suffering due to a civil war since April 2023 when a power struggle broke out between the RSF and the army, who were formerly allies.
According to the army-aligned foreign ministry, the kindergarten was struck twice with missiles from drones, and civilians and medics who rushed to the school were also attacked.
Responding to reports of the attack in Kalogi, a spokesman for the UN children's agency Unicef said, "Killing children in their school is a horrific violation of children's rights."
"Children should never pay the price of conflict," Sheldon Yett added.
The agency, he said, urged "all parties to stop these attacks immediately and allow safe, unhindered access for humanitarian assistance to reach those in desperate need".
Wedged between Sudan's capital, Khartoum, and Darfur, the region made up of North Kordofan, South Kordofan and West Kordofan has been a frontline in the civil war.
The battle for the area of Kordofans, which have population of almost eight million, has intensified as the army pushes towards Darfur.