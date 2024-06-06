Sci-Tech

Elon Musk plans to build world's largest supercomputer in Memphis

Elon Musk's supercomputer is designed to advance AI technology and compete with tech giants like OpenAI

  June 06, 2024
Elon Musk is set to build the world's largest supercomputer in Memphis, Tennessee, through his company xAI.

According to Business Insider, this ambitious project, known as the "Gigafactory of Compute," will be powered by Nvidia's H100 GPUs and aims to go online by fall 2025.

However, this multibillion-dollar investment will be the most significant in Memphis's history, creating hundreds of jobs and elevating the city's tech profile.

Meanwhile, Ted Townsend, President and CEO of the Chamber, stated that there wasn't a specific timeline yet but that xAI was moving at a "very aggressive" pace to reach its deadlines. 

The supercomputer is designed to advance AI technology and compete with tech giants like OpenAI, Google, and Meta.

Although the project's exact location remains undisclosed for security reasons, it is likely to occupy the former Electrolux Memphis facility.

While, the plan awaits approval from the Memphis Shelby County Economic Development Growth Engine, the Tennessee Valley Authority, and other authorities.

Memphis Mayor Paul Young expressed optimism over the plan, saying, "We had an ideal site, ripe for investment, and we had the power of our people who created new and innovative processes to keep up with the pace required to land this transformational project."

Moreover, to support the project, xAI recently secured a $6 billion Series B funding round, with Musk personally investing $750 million. Additionally, Musk has redirected Nvidia chips originally intended for Tesla to prioritize the AI project.

If approved, the Gigafactory of Compute will transform Memphis into a central hub for AI innovation, marking a historic investment in the city's future.

