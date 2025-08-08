Google’s Pixel 10 series set to launch on August 20 with advanced features

Google has officially confirmed the upcoming Pixel 10 lineup, including the flagship Pixel 10, 10 Pro, 10 Pro XL, and 10 Pro Fold models, which are set to be unveiled at its “Made by Google” event.
The highly anticipated event is slated for August 20, which will launch several high-end devices integrated with cutting-edge technology.
Google Pixel 10 series features
The Google Pixel 10 series reportedly consists of subtle design tweaks, a triple-camera setup in all the models, with significant artificial intelligence (AI)-centric upgrades.
Under the hood, all models are likely to run on the latest Tensor G5 chip, built using TSMC’s 3nm process, ensuring improved efficiency and power.
The latest features include AI-powered features such as Speak-to-Tweak, Camera Coach, and the on-device intelligent assistant Pixel Sense.
Further reports suggested that it may support Qi2 magnetic wireless charging.
Pixel 10 prices
In the US, the standard Pixel 10 model may be priced at $799, the Pixel 10 Pro will cost $999, and the Pixel 10 Pro Fold at $1,799.
The Pixel 10 Pro XL may also see a slight surge, with its 256 GB storage variant costing $1,199.
However, supply chain postponement may delay the availability of the Foldable until October 9.