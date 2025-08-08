Home / Sci-Tech

Google’s Pixel 10 series set to launch on August 20 with advanced features

Pixel 10 series reportedly consists of subtle design tweaks, a triple-camera setup in all the models

Google’s Pixel 10 series set to launch on August 20 with advanced features
Google’s Pixel 10 series set to launch on August 20 with advanced features

Google has officially confirmed the upcoming Pixel 10 lineup, including the flagship Pixel 10, 10 Pro, 10 Pro XL, and 10 Pro Fold models, which are set to be unveiled at its “Made by Google” event.

The highly anticipated event is slated for August 20, which will launch several high-end devices integrated with cutting-edge technology.

Google Pixel 10 series features

The Google Pixel 10 series reportedly consists of subtle design tweaks, a triple-camera setup in all the models, with significant artificial intelligence (AI)-centric upgrades.

Under the hood, all models are likely to run on the latest Tensor G5 chip, built using TSMC’s 3nm process, ensuring improved efficiency and power.

The latest features include AI-powered features such as Speak-to-Tweak, Camera Coach, and the on-device intelligent assistant Pixel Sense.

Further reports suggested that it may support Qi2 magnetic wireless charging.

Pixel 10 prices

In the US, the standard Pixel 10 model may be priced at $799, the Pixel 10 Pro will cost $999, and the Pixel 10 Pro Fold at $1,799.

The Pixel 10 Pro XL may also see a slight surge, with its 256 GB storage variant costing $1,199.

However, supply chain postponement may delay the availability of the Foldable until October 9.

Meta purchases AI audio startup WaveForms: Report

Meta purchases AI audio startup WaveForms: Report
With this acquisition, Meta seems to be establishing a strong foundation in the audio AI sector

Apple iPhone 17 Pro to launch with 256GB of storage: Report

Apple iPhone 17 Pro to launch with 256GB of storage: Report
Apple is expected to release the iPhone 17 series on September 9

YouTube to launch AI age estimation model on August 13

YouTube to launch AI age estimation model on August 13
Alphabet-owned YouTube is currently launching it's AI age estimation model in the US

WhatsApp rolls out Instagram verification for profiles

WhatsApp rolls out Instagram verification for profiles
WhatsApp is introducing a system to verify Instagram links through the Accounts Center

OpenAI introduces long-awaited GPT-5 with significant upgrades

OpenAI introduces long-awaited GPT-5 with significant upgrades
OpenAI has made its model GPT-5 accessible to all tiers, including Free, Plus, Pro, and Team accounts

Samsung One UI 8 beta based on Android 16 to release soon for flagship phones

Samsung One UI 8 beta based on Android 16 to release soon for flagship phones
Reports hinted towards the integration of Android 16 on Samsung devices, particularly for the Galaxy S series

OpenAI’s highly anticipated GPT-5 model approaches its launch

OpenAI’s highly anticipated GPT-5 model approaches its launch
GPT-5 would merge this approach with large models to enhance reasoning and task execution, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman says

Google launches 'Guided Learning' within Gemini for students

Google launches 'Guided Learning' within Gemini for students
With Google's Guided Learning, students can get their queries solved through diagrams, videos to build their knowledge

iPhone 17 Air may lay foundation for Apple's foldable release

iPhone 17 Air may lay foundation for Apple's foldable release
Apple's iPhone 17 Air may feature just 5.5mm thick featuring a 6.6-inch display

Instagram's new features spark criticism from users: 'its annoying now'

Instagram's new features spark criticism from users: 'its annoying now'
Instagram slammed for copying other apps after introducing two new features Maps and Repost

Is Ebuyer closing its operations soon?

Is Ebuyer closing its operations soon?
One of the largest UK-based retailers, Ebuyer, is reportedly experiencing several financial challenges

iPhone 17 coming soon: Let’s compare iPhone 15 and 16

iPhone 17 coming soon: Let’s compare iPhone 15 and 16
iPhone 16’s chips offer improved support and ray tracing, making it an ideal choice for all the gaming enthusiasts