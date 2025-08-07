OpenAI introduces long-awaited GPT-5 with significant upgrades

In a remarkable update, OpenAI has finally launched its long-awaited GPT 5 model for all users.
The recently introduced model is claimed to be the most capable and reliable system to date. With this update, the ChatGPT manufacturer underscores a stronger focus on precision, long-form reasoning, and instruction following.
OpenAI stated that GPT-5 minimises hallucinated facts and will expectably admit when it lacks the context to solve your query.
Notably, results indicated that GPT-5 produces 45% reduced factual errors as compared to its predecessor, GPT-4o, with up to 80% reduced errors on allowing deeper reasoning.
The flagship model outperformed on several benchmarks associated with real-world problem-solving, including legal analysis, coding, and medical problems, ensuring improved accuracy.
It is pertinent to mention that ChatGPT GPT-5 users can also request explicit reasoning with natural language prompts such as “think hard about this.”
Unlike previous models, GPT-5 acts as a complete package, featuring a range of advanced capabilities.
It’s a dynamic system integrated with an automated ability that decides whether to respond rapidly or think more deeply.
Upgrades of GPT 5 model over its predecessors:
Here are a few significant upgrades of GPT 5 model over its predecessors:
- Minimised sycophantic responses and transparency about limitations
- Significant enhancements in coding performance, such as front-end UI generation and debugging
- It supports multimodal input, including images and charts
Availability
For the first time in history, OpenAI has made its model accessible to all tiers, including Free, Plus, Pro, and Team accounts.
In addition, it will reportedly offer support to Education and Enterprise tiers from next week.
It’s worth mentioning that paid subscribers will get higher usage limits, and Pro users gain access to GPT-5 Pro, particularly designed to solve more complex queries.