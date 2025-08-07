Samsung One UI 8 beta based on Android 16 to release soon for flagship phones

Samsung is reportedly preparing to release the One UI 8 beta based on Android 16 for its top-tier handsets, including Galaxy S24, S23 devices, with launch dates now hinted at through the latest report.
Taking toX (formerly Twitter), a credible analyst @tarunvats33 stated, the South-Korean-based tech giant will open beta access for the flagship Galaxy S24 series in mid-August, while its predecessor, Galaxy S23 series, will follow on September 8.
Further reports hinted towards the integration of Android 16 on Samsung devices, particularly for the Galaxy S series.
Previously, it was expected that the S24 and S23 would get the One UI 8 beta.
Unlike One UI 7, which experienced several delays, this time, the company appears to be taking a more structured and timely approach this time around.
The company has updated its software release strategy, which is similar to significant Android updates with the Galaxy S flagship timeline that offers a streamlined user experience.
However, there are no details regarding when other Galaxy devices, such as the A series, Z Fold, or Z Flip, will become a part of the beta program.