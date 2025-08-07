Home / Sci-Tech

Samsung One UI 8 beta based on Android 16 to release soon for flagship phones

Reports hinted towards the integration of Android 16 on Samsung devices, particularly for the Galaxy S series

Samsung One UI 8 beta based on Android 16 to release soon for flagship phones
Samsung One UI 8 beta based on Android 16 to release soon for flagship phones

Samsung is reportedly preparing to release the One UI 8 beta based on Android 16 for its top-tier handsets, including Galaxy S24, S23 devices, with launch dates now hinted at through the latest report.

Taking toX (formerly Twitter), a credible analyst @tarunvats33 stated, the South-Korean-based tech giant will open beta access for the flagship Galaxy S24 series in mid-August, while its predecessor, Galaxy S23 series, will follow on September 8.

Further reports hinted towards the integration of Android 16 on Samsung devices, particularly for the Galaxy S series.

Previously, it was expected that the S24 and S23 would get the One UI 8 beta.

Unlike One UI 7, which experienced several delays, this time, the company appears to be taking a more structured and timely approach this time around.

The company has updated its software release strategy, which is similar to significant Android updates with the Galaxy S flagship timeline that offers a streamlined user experience.

However, there are no details regarding when other Galaxy devices, such as the A series, Z Fold, or Z Flip, will become a part of the beta program.

You Might Like:

Is Ebuyer closing its operations soon?

Is Ebuyer closing its operations soon?
One of the largest UK-based retailers, Ebuyer, is reportedly experiencing several financial challenges

iPhone 17 coming soon: Let’s compare iPhone 15 and 16

iPhone 17 coming soon: Let’s compare iPhone 15 and 16
iPhone 16’s chips offer improved support and ray tracing, making it an ideal choice for all the gaming enthusiasts

Apple makes ‘largest investment’ in America to increase domestic supply

Apple makes ‘largest investment’ in America to increase domestic supply
Donald Trump warns Apple of rising tariffs if it doesn't move iPhone manufacturing to the US

Google unveils Jules, AI coding tool out of beta with advanced features

Google unveils Jules, AI coding tool out of beta with advanced features
Google employs Jules internally, indicating a major investment in AI-powered coding productivity

Apple's iOS 26 brings AI call screening to block spams

Apple's iOS 26 brings AI call screening to block spams
iOS 26 is currently available for beta testers; however, Apple will launch it publicly alongside iPhone 17 models

Microsoft rolls out gpt-oss-20b model to Windows users

Microsoft rolls out gpt-oss-20b model to Windows users
OpenAI’s gpt-oss-20b can operate on consumer PCs and laptops with up to 16GB of VRAM

Instagram releases ‘Instagram Map’ in bid to outdo Snapchat’s Snap Map

Instagram releases ‘Instagram Map’ in bid to outdo Snapchat’s Snap Map
Instagram Map allows users to share their latest active location and find location-based content

Google DeepMind launches Genie 3, advancing AI world simulations

Google DeepMind launches Genie 3, advancing AI world simulations
Genie 3 creates 720p environments at 24 FPS, letting users explore a range of dynamic realms