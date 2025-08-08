Apple iPhone 17 Pro to launch with 256GB of storage: Report

iPhone 17 Pro is likely to debut in several markets next month alongside the reported iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro Max and iPhone 17 models.
Several speculations are swirling regarding the key features of the highly anticipated devices.
A recent report suggested that the iPhone 17 Pro model may offer increased storage as compared to its predecessor.
The Cupertino-based tech giant is also likely to increase the initial price of the device.
Most importantly, its predecessor, iPhone 16 Pro, is priced at 128GB, 256GB, 512GB and 1TB storage options.
iPhone 17 Pro may feature 256GB storage
Taking to Weibo, a credible analyst, Setsuna Digital, suggested that the iPhone 17 Pro is likely to start with 256GB of storage.
In addition, the upcoming flagship device is likely to be priced $50 higher than iPhone 16 Pro.
Apart from storage capability, the iPhone 17 Pro is likely to be powered by an A19 Pro chipset, coupled with 12GB of RAM.
Furthermore, the company may integrate the latest scratch-resistant and anti-reflective display coating capability.
For optics, the iPhone 17 Pro may feature the latest 48MP telephoto camera with up to 8x optical zoom.
iPhone 17 Pro release date
Apple is expected to release the iPhone 17 series on September 9.