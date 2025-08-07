Home / Sci-Tech

iPhone 17 Air may lay foundation for Apple's foldable release

Apple's iPhone 17 Air may feature just 5.5mm thick featuring a 6.6-inch display

iPhone 17 Air may lay foundation for Apples foldable release
iPhone 17 Air may lay foundation for Apple's foldable release

Apple is expected to launch the highly anticipated iPhone 17 series soon.

Several rumours have been swirling for months regarding the forthcoming series, which most notably may include a thinner model, iPhone Air.

With this ultra-thin handset, which may come with just 5.5mm thick featuring a 6.6-inch display, Apple aims to outdo other major tech players, including Huawei, Samsung, and others.

According to some credible tipsters, the thin design is a marketable feature rather than a consumer demand.

It may present the Cupertino-based tech giant’s with a chance to increase prices while distracting from slower AI development.

It is pertinent to mention that the reported iPhone 17 Air may lay the foundations for the company’s rumoured foldable handset, which is expected to be unveiled by next year, costing $2000.

Meanwhile, Samsung, the South Korean tech giant, continues innovating.

Following the release of the flagships Galaxy Z Fold 7 and S25 Edge, it’s now teasing a tri-fold device, Galaxy G Fold, which is likely to launch by the end of 2025.

Though Apple is late to foldable devices, experts think that it will take the internet by storm after its launch due to top-notch features, similar to the iPhone and Apple Watch.

You Might Like:

Google unveils Jules, AI coding tool out of beta with advanced features

Google unveils Jules, AI coding tool out of beta with advanced features
Google employs Jules internally, indicating a major investment in AI-powered coding productivity

Apple's iOS 26 brings AI call screening to block spams

Apple's iOS 26 brings AI call screening to block spams
iOS 26 is currently available for beta testers; however, Apple will launch it publicly alongside iPhone 17 models

Microsoft rolls out gpt-oss-20b model to Windows users

Microsoft rolls out gpt-oss-20b model to Windows users
OpenAI’s gpt-oss-20b can operate on consumer PCs and laptops with up to 16GB of VRAM

Instagram releases ‘Instagram Map’ in bid to outdo Snapchat’s Snap Map

Instagram releases ‘Instagram Map’ in bid to outdo Snapchat’s Snap Map
Instagram Map allows users to share their latest active location and find location-based content

Google DeepMind launches Genie 3, advancing AI world simulations

Google DeepMind launches Genie 3, advancing AI world simulations
Genie 3 creates 720p environments at 24 FPS, letting users explore a range of dynamic realms

Spotify expands Audiobooks+ for family plan members across US

Spotify expands Audiobooks+ for family plan members across US
Spotidy now allows family plan members to add 15 hours of audiobook listening during the month on top of the base plan

WhatsApp brings cutting-edge tools to protect against scams

WhatsApp brings cutting-edge tools to protect against scams
WhatsApp's latest update is particularly designed to assist in detecting scams in both group and individual chats on company

10 most vulnerable jobs to AI: Microsoft report reveals

10 most vulnerable jobs to AI: Microsoft report reveals
To establish your position in the competitive race, experts recommend learning AI tools