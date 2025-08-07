iPhone 17 Air may lay foundation for Apple's foldable release

Apple is expected to launch the highly anticipated iPhone 17 series soon.
Several rumours have been swirling for months regarding the forthcoming series, which most notably may include a thinner model, iPhone Air.
With this ultra-thin handset, which may come with just 5.5mm thick featuring a 6.6-inch display, Apple aims to outdo other major tech players, including Huawei, Samsung, and others.
According to some credible tipsters, the thin design is a marketable feature rather than a consumer demand.
It may present the Cupertino-based tech giant’s with a chance to increase prices while distracting from slower AI development.
It is pertinent to mention that the reported iPhone 17 Air may lay the foundations for the company’s rumoured foldable handset, which is expected to be unveiled by next year, costing $2000.
Meanwhile, Samsung, the South Korean tech giant, continues innovating.
Following the release of the flagships Galaxy Z Fold 7 and S25 Edge, it’s now teasing a tri-fold device, Galaxy G Fold, which is likely to launch by the end of 2025.
Though Apple is late to foldable devices, experts think that it will take the internet by storm after its launch due to top-notch features, similar to the iPhone and Apple Watch.