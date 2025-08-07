Instagram's new features spark criticism from users: 'its annoying now'

Meta has introduced two new features on Instagram and the users are seemingly very unimpressed.
New Map and Repost features have been introduced on Instagram on Wednesday, August 6, to increase user engagement and keep a track of their friends' location.
However, netizens are seemed to be unhappy with Instagram's new features claiming that the app is gradually losing its originality by copying other social networking sites such as TikTok, Facebook and Snapchat.
Taking to X (formerly Twitter), one user noted, "Bro wtf is instagram doinggg!??? Smfh now they got a repost button omggggg like be yourself WTFFFFF Instagram should’ve stayed what it originally was intended to be a got damn photo app! Smfh they wanna be all the apps in one its annoying now"
Another wrote, "Wtf @instagram this new update ugly asf. I fucking hate the layout. If it doesn’t change back I am deleting this fucking app"
"Bro this new Instagram update is insane. They basically turned it into TikTok, resharing reels, live location, and now you can even see if your mutuals liked, commented, or shared your reels," noted a third.
"This update’s wild, gonna ruin so many relationships. Feels like," they predicted.
One user protested, "Whoever is running @instagram at @Meta is doing a bad job. Instagram has become a copycat site now."
"The app is now a wannabe amalgamation of Snapchat, Tik Tok and Twitter. Stories and Reels are still fine but the new repost option makes no sense," they added.
One user expressed their frustration noting, "we got reels like tiktok and threads like twitter, now we can repost like tiktok and there is a map like snapchat??? this app is trash."
What is Instagram new feature Map is all about?
Instagram Map is a location-based feature introduced to let users know their friends' current location and what are they sharing.
How Instagram's Reposting feature works?
The new Report feature on Instagram allows users to share public reels and feed posts directly with their friends and followers.
This feature is predicted to benefit influencers and content creators in boosting user engagement on their accounts.