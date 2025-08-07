Home / Sci-Tech

Instagram's new features spark criticism from users: 'its annoying now'

Instagram slammed for copying other apps after introducing two new features Maps and Repost

Instagrams new features spark criticism from users: its annoying now
Instagram's new features spark criticism from users: 'its annoying now'

Meta has introduced two new features on Instagram and the users are seemingly very unimpressed.

New Map and Repost features have been introduced on Instagram on Wednesday, August 6, to increase user engagement and keep a track of their friends' location.

However, netizens are seemed to be unhappy with Instagram's new features claiming that the app is gradually losing its originality by copying other social networking sites such as TikTok, Facebook and Snapchat.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), one user noted, "Bro wtf is instagram doinggg!??? Smfh now they got a repost button omggggg like be yourself WTFFFFF Instagram should’ve stayed what it originally was intended to be a got damn photo app! Smfh they wanna be all the apps in one its annoying now"

Instagrams new features spark criticism from users: its annoying now

Another wrote, "Wtf @instagram this new update ugly asf. I fucking hate the layout. If it doesn’t change back I am deleting this fucking app"

Instagrams new features spark criticism from users: its annoying now

"Bro this new Instagram update is insane. They basically turned it into TikTok, resharing reels, live location, and now you can even see if your mutuals liked, commented, or shared your reels," noted a third.

Instagrams new features spark criticism from users: its annoying now

"This update’s wild, gonna ruin so many relationships. Feels like," they predicted.

One user protested, "Whoever is running @instagram at @Meta is doing a bad job. Instagram has become a copycat site now."

Instagrams new features spark criticism from users: its annoying now

"The app is now a wannabe amalgamation of Snapchat, Tik Tok and Twitter. Stories and Reels are still fine but the new repost option makes no sense," they added.

One user expressed their frustration noting, "we got reels like tiktok and threads like twitter, now we can repost like tiktok and there is a map like snapchat??? this app is trash."

Instagrams new features spark criticism from users: its annoying now


What is Instagram new feature Map is all about?

Instagram Map is a location-based feature introduced to let users know their friends' current location and what are they sharing.

How Instagram's Reposting feature works?

The new Report feature on Instagram allows users to share public reels and feed posts directly with their friends and followers. 

This feature is predicted to benefit influencers and content creators in boosting user engagement on their accounts.

You Might Like:

Google unveils Jules, AI coding tool out of beta with advanced features

Google unveils Jules, AI coding tool out of beta with advanced features
Google employs Jules internally, indicating a major investment in AI-powered coding productivity

Apple's iOS 26 brings AI call screening to block spams

Apple's iOS 26 brings AI call screening to block spams
iOS 26 is currently available for beta testers; however, Apple will launch it publicly alongside iPhone 17 models

Microsoft rolls out gpt-oss-20b model to Windows users

Microsoft rolls out gpt-oss-20b model to Windows users
OpenAI’s gpt-oss-20b can operate on consumer PCs and laptops with up to 16GB of VRAM

Instagram releases ‘Instagram Map’ in bid to outdo Snapchat’s Snap Map

Instagram releases ‘Instagram Map’ in bid to outdo Snapchat’s Snap Map
Instagram Map allows users to share their latest active location and find location-based content

Google DeepMind launches Genie 3, advancing AI world simulations

Google DeepMind launches Genie 3, advancing AI world simulations
Genie 3 creates 720p environments at 24 FPS, letting users explore a range of dynamic realms

Spotify expands Audiobooks+ for family plan members across US

Spotify expands Audiobooks+ for family plan members across US
Spotidy now allows family plan members to add 15 hours of audiobook listening during the month on top of the base plan

WhatsApp brings cutting-edge tools to protect against scams

WhatsApp brings cutting-edge tools to protect against scams
WhatsApp's latest update is particularly designed to assist in detecting scams in both group and individual chats on company

10 most vulnerable jobs to AI: Microsoft report reveals

10 most vulnerable jobs to AI: Microsoft report reveals
To establish your position in the competitive race, experts recommend learning AI tools