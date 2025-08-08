WhatsApp rolls out Instagram verification for profiles

Home / Sci-Tech

WhatsApp is introducing a system to verify Instagram links through the Accounts Center

WhatsApp is working on a new feature that allows users to add verified Instagram profile links through Meta's Account Center.

The Accounts Center is a platform made by Meta that helps users manage their Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp accounts all in one place.

It allows people to link accounts, control settings, use shared features across apps, log in with one account and even customize their profile avatars, as per WABetaInfo.

Right now, anyone can add any Instagram link to their WhatsApp profile even if they don't actually own that Instagram account.

WhatsApp's new verification feature which currently works only for Instagram accounts, confirms the ownership through Meta’s Accounts Center, allowing verified labels to appear on WhatsApp profiles and enhancing trustworthiness.

Even though WhatsApp is introducing a system to verify Instagram links through the Accounts Center, users will still be allowed to add Instagram links that are not verified.

This feature will be especially helpful for public figures who wants to appear trustworthy on different social media platforms.

The feature which is currently underdevelopment might expand to include other social media platforms as well and it will be available to all users in the future updates.

