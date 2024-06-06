Here is how Justin Trudeau congratulates Narendra Modi

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has also congratulated Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, June 6, for winning the historic third time in office.
Trudeau, in a congratulatory post on X (formerly Twitter), wrote that Canada stands ready to work with the government of Narendra Modi, reported Hindustan Times.
Trudeau's office, quoting him, said, “Congratulations to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his electoral victory. Canada stands ready to work with its government to advance the relationship between our nations’ peoples, anchored to human rights, diversity, and the rule of law.”
It should be noted that the tension between the two countries began over the killing of a suspected terrorist, Hardeep Singh Najjar.
Trudeau believed that Indian agents were involved in the murder of Najjar, who was a Canadian citizen. Canada criticised India for not handling the situation rightly.
Meanwhile, India denied all the allegations and called them absurd and baseless.
For the unversed, Najjar, who was declared a terrorist by the National Investigation Agency of India in 2020, was shot dead outside the Gurdwara in Canada's Surrey last year.
The Canadian Primer, referring to the investigation report, said his government has taken the matter of foreign interference ‘very seriously.’