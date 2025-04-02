World

Cory Booker smashes record for longest Senate speech in protest against Trump

Cory Booker created history with a marathon address railing against President Donald Trump

  April 02, 2025
The New Jersey Democrat, Cory Booker, broke the record of delivering the longest speech in the U.S. Senate history that lasted for 25 hours and 5 minutes.

The Democratic senator for New Jersey, went down in history on Tuesday, shattering the previous record of Sen. Strom Thurmond at 24 hours and 18 minutes in 1957, according to The New York Times.

With only a few pauses to take questions from fellow senators, Booker held for 25 hours and 4 minutes, 46 minutes longer than Thurmond’s.

Brooker started his speech on Monday evening by calling for late civil rights activist and Congressman John Lewis’s call for Americans to get in “good trouble, necessary trouble”.

During his speech, Booker allegedly accused the Trump administration of “recklessly” attacking institutions and railed against Trump aid Elon Musk’s cuts to the federal bureaucracy, including deductions in staffing at the Social Security Administration.

A White House spokesperson terminated Booker’s speech as another attempt to generate an “‘I am Spartacus’ moment.”

He concluded his speech on Tuesday evening, Booker returned to Lewis’s history of civil rights activism.

