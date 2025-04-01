UK Weather: Heatwave looms as warm temperatures sweep country 

The UK is expected to experience warmer temperatures in April with some areas reaching up to 20°C.
As spring and summer begin, temperatures will rise with many places seeing highs in the upper teens or low twenties.
As per multiple outlets, a weather map from WXCHARTS shows that by the evening of Thursday, April 3, warm weather will spread across most of the country.
The forecast predicts that on Friday, April 4 at 3 PM, temperatures in Manchester, London, Southampton and the Midlands could reach up to 18°C
Later, at 6 PM temperatures in London and southern England are expected to rise to around 19°C.
The Met Office predicts that from April 2 to April 4, the UK will experience mostly dry and sunny weather due to high atmospheric pressure.
While daytime temperatures will be warm, nights may feel colder and winds are expected to be stronger than usual.
Additionally, the Met Office has adviced people to take necessary precautions as temperatures are expected to rise.
Full list of countries that will experience high temperatures:
* East of England
* East Midlands
* Greater London
* South East England
* South West England
* West Midlands
* North Wales
* Mid Wales
* West Wales