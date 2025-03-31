World

London police arrest woman after discovery of newborn's body in bag

Council worker found a newborn baby's body in a Marks & Spencer in Notting Hill

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 31, 2025
London police arrest woman after discovery of newborns body in bag
London police arrest woman after discovery of newborn's body in bag

London police have arrested a woman following the discovery of a newborn baby's body in Notting Hill.

According to Sky News, police have arrested a 30-year-old woman on Saturday, March 29, 2025, after a council worker last week discovered the body of a newborn baby in a Marks & Spencer bag outside All Saints' Church in west London.

Related: DNA technology helps solve 43 years old murder case in Ohio

The Metropolitan Police said that they found the woman on Saturday and arrested her on suspicion of hiding a birth, neglect and infanticide. She was then taken to the nearby hospital for the necessary medical treatment.

Superintendent Owen Renowden, who leads policing for Kensington and Chelsea, said that a fast-paced investigation is underway, with officers working tirelessly to ascertain the circumstances of the baby boy's death.

He asserted, "We believe that the woman is the baby's mother, and I am reassured that she is receiving the support she needs while officers continue their work to understand what took place.”

“I recognise that the news of this arrest may cause concern among our community, but when dealing with investigations of this nature, our priority is to ensure the welfare of all involved and ensure that all lines of enquiry are fully explored,” he added.

Furthermore, the Met Police said that a post-mortem will take place later this week, and officers remain open-minded for every kind of circumstance around the incident.

Related: Chinese teenager gets life sentence for classmate's murder

Marine Le Pen guilty of embezzlement, banned from 2027 election
Marine Le Pen guilty of embezzlement, banned from 2027 election
Donald Trump Jr.’s girlfriend fires back at critics 'spoiled heir' claims
Donald Trump Jr.’s girlfriend fires back at critics 'spoiled heir' claims
Bangladesh’s opposition issues stark warning over election delays
Bangladesh’s opposition issues stark warning over election delays
Tonga hit with powerful 7.0 magnitude earthquake after Myanmar's deadly quake
Tonga hit with powerful 7.0 magnitude earthquake after Myanmar's deadly quake
Myanmar earthquake: What triggers devastating quake?
Myanmar earthquake: What triggers devastating quake?
New Jersey mayor arrested for drunk driving with young son in car
New Jersey mayor arrested for drunk driving with young son in car
UK's first rare Roman coin sells for £5,000 at auction
UK's first rare Roman coin sells for £5,000 at auction
UK Clock Change 2025: Collector spends 45 minutes adjusting 52 timepieces
UK Clock Change 2025: Collector spends 45 minutes adjusting 52 timepieces
Rare George Cross medal discovered at car boot sale heads to auction
Rare George Cross medal discovered at car boot sale heads to auction
South Korea wildfire: Suspect allegedly started fire near family grave
South Korea wildfire: Suspect allegedly started fire near family grave
Myanmar earthquake: Death toll Rises to 1,600 as rescue efforts intensify
Myanmar earthquake: Death toll Rises to 1,600 as rescue efforts intensify
Denmark fires back at US vice president's criticism over Greenland
Denmark fires back at US vice president's criticism over Greenland