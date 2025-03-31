London police arrest woman after discovery of newborn's body in bag

London police have arrested a woman following the discovery of a newborn baby's body in Notting Hill.
According to Sky News, police have arrested a 30-year-old woman on Saturday, March 29, 2025, after a council worker last week discovered the body of a newborn baby in a Marks & Spencer bag outside All Saints' Church in west London.
The Metropolitan Police said that they found the woman on Saturday and arrested her on suspicion of hiding a birth, neglect and infanticide. She was then taken to the nearby hospital for the necessary medical treatment.
Superintendent Owen Renowden, who leads policing for Kensington and Chelsea, said that a fast-paced investigation is underway, with officers working tirelessly to ascertain the circumstances of the baby boy's death.
He asserted, "We believe that the woman is the baby's mother, and I am reassured that she is receiving the support she needs while officers continue their work to understand what took place.”
“I recognise that the news of this arrest may cause concern among our community, but when dealing with investigations of this nature, our priority is to ensure the welfare of all involved and ensure that all lines of enquiry are fully explored,” he added.
Furthermore, the Met Police said that a post-mortem will take place later this week, and officers remain open-minded for every kind of circumstance around the incident.
