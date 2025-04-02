World

Sainsbury's issues urgent recall for famous chocolate bar over 'safety risk'

Sainsbury's pulls Belgian Milk Chocolate Honeycomb Pretzel 150g from shelves as it may have 'fragments of metal'

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • April 02, 2025
Sainsburys issues urgent recall for famous chocolate bar across UK
Sainsbury's issues urgent recall for famous chocolate bar across UK

Sainsbury’s has urgently recalled a renowned chocolate bar over fears it may contain “fragments of metal.”

The supermarket has warned customers “not to eat” its Belgian Milk Chocolate Honeycomb Pretzel 150g bar, which is available for £2.50, and requested customers to return any bar purchased to their nearest store in U.K.

RelatedWorld's best coffee shop for 2025 revealed: Sydney takes crown

All the items with the best before date before the end of April are affected.

Those who have already purchased the treat will receive a full refund after returning the sweets.

If you have purchased the above product with the affected batch code, please do not consume this product and instead return it to any Sainsbury’s store for a refund,' according to Sainsbury's representative.

Sainsbury’s stated that none of any other products have been affected by this issue.

It comes following days after another supermarket giant issued a 'do not eat' warning over a famous savoury snack due to fears of 'the potential presence' of the nasty bacteria, Salmonella.

Salmonella may lead to severe gastrointestinal disorders. Its symptoms include fever, diarrhoea and abdominal cramps.

Related: UK's highest mountain tragedy: Young climber dies in Ben Nevis fall

Bill Gates leaves less than 1% of his wealth to his kids: Here's why
Bill Gates leaves less than 1% of his wealth to his kids: Here's why
Myanmar earthquake: Death toll rises to 2,700, survivors face dire need for aid
Myanmar earthquake: Death toll rises to 2,700, survivors face dire need for aid
April Fools' Day 2025: Surprising origins behind this global tradition
April Fools' Day 2025: Surprising origins behind this global tradition
Ivanka Trump dazzles at Miami birthday bash with son Joseph
Ivanka Trump dazzles at Miami birthday bash with son Joseph
UK Weather: Heatwave looms as warm temperatures sweep country
UK Weather: Heatwave looms as warm temperatures sweep country
UK's highest mountain tragedy: Young climber dies in Ben Nevis fall
UK's highest mountain tragedy: Young climber dies in Ben Nevis fall
London police arrest woman after discovery of newborn's body in bag
London police arrest woman after discovery of newborn's body in bag
Marine Le Pen guilty of embezzlement, banned from 2027 election
Marine Le Pen guilty of embezzlement, banned from 2027 election
Donald Trump Jr.’s girlfriend fires back at critics 'spoiled heir' claims
Donald Trump Jr.’s girlfriend fires back at critics 'spoiled heir' claims
Bangladesh’s opposition issues stark warning over election delays
Bangladesh’s opposition issues stark warning over election delays
Tonga hit with powerful 7.0 magnitude earthquake after Myanmar's deadly quake
Tonga hit with powerful 7.0 magnitude earthquake after Myanmar's deadly quake
Myanmar earthquake: What triggers devastating quake?
Myanmar earthquake: What triggers devastating quake?