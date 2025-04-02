Sainsbury's issues urgent recall for famous chocolate bar over 'safety risk'

Sainsbury’s has urgently recalled a renowned chocolate bar over fears it may contain “fragments of metal.”
The supermarket has warned customers “not to eat” its Belgian Milk Chocolate Honeycomb Pretzel 150g bar, which is available for £2.50, and requested customers to return any bar purchased to their nearest store in U.K.
All the items with the best before date before the end of April are affected.
Those who have already purchased the treat will receive a full refund after returning the sweets.
If you have purchased the above product with the affected batch code, please do not consume this product and instead return it to any Sainsbury’s store for a refund,' according to Sainsbury's representative.
Sainsbury’s stated that none of any other products have been affected by this issue.
It comes following days after another supermarket giant issued a 'do not eat' warning over a famous savoury snack due to fears of 'the potential presence' of the nasty bacteria, Salmonella.
Salmonella may lead to severe gastrointestinal disorders. Its symptoms include fever, diarrhoea and abdominal cramps.
