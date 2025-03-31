UK's highest mountain tragedy: Young climber dies in Ben Nevis fall

World

  • March 31, 2025
A man has died after falling from the UK's highest mountain.

The 22-year-old and another climber both fell in the Moonlight Gully area of Ben Nevis in the Scottish Highlands on Saturday.

Police Scotland said it was alerted to the emergency at about 5pm and mobilised Lochaber Mountain Rescue Team (LMRT) and a helicopter from HM Coastguard Inverness.

LMRT rescued the second man, aged 30, who had managed to move further down the hill.

He was taken to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

LMRT said the body of the younger man was recovered on Sunday when the search resumed.

In a Facebook post, LMRT said: "Due to some very challenging weather conditions, combined with hazardous ground, the team returned Sunday morning to recover the other casualty who was sadly deceased.”

"We send our deepest condolences to the family, and would like to offer thanks to the crew of Coastguard Rescue Helicopter R151 and members of Police Scotland MRT North Division." Police Scotland said the man's next-of-kin had been informed.

