Myanmar earthquake: Death toll rises to 2,700, survivors face dire need for aid

Myanmar is facing severe crisis after an earthquake that has killed over 2,700 people.
Aid organizations are urgently calling for shelter, food and water for the survivor but the country's ongoing civil war could prevent aid from reaching the affected areas.
As per Reuters, Myanmar's military leader, Min Aung Hlaing, has confirmed the death toll of 2,719 and expects it to rise to over 3,000 as many people have been injured or are still missing.
The earthquake also affected neighbouring Thailand where it caused the collapse of an under-construction skyscraper, killing 17 people in the capital.
The UN body said in a report, "In the hardest-hit areas ...communities struggle to meet their basic needs, such as access to clean water and sanitation, while emergency teams work tirelessly to locate survivors and provide life-saving aid.”
Meanwhile, the International Rescue Committee (IRC) is emphasizing the urgent need for essential supplies like shelter, food, water and medical assistance in areas near the earthquake's epicenter.
An IRC worker in Mandalay reported that people who survived the initial shock of the earthquake are now living in fear of aftershocks.
As a result, many have been forced to sleep outside, either on roads or in open fields, for safety.
The recently occurred earthquake was one of the strongest to hit Myanmar in the past 100 years, damaging key infrastructure such as an airport, highways and bridges.
