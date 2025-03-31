World

Bangladesh’s opposition issues stark warning over election delays

Bangladesh Nationalist Party gives major threat if elections delayed beyond December

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 31, 2025
Bangladesh’s opposition issues stark warning over election delays
Bangladesh’s opposition issues stark warning over election delays

Bangladesh’s main opposition party has issued a huge threat if the upcoming elections get delayed past December.

On Monday, March 31, Reuters reported that Bangladesh Nationalist Party has given a stark warning if the forthcoming elections are not held on the designated time.

Recently, the South Asian country’s de facto Prime Minister, Muhammad Yunus, stated that new elections could face a delay until 2026 after he filled in former PM Hasina Sheikh’s position.

While both Awami League and Bangladesh Nationalist Party, who are the biggest political parties in the country, were agreed to hold elections last year, Yunus on Tuesday stated in his speech that the process will be carried out somewhere in between December 2025 and June 2026.

Related: Bangladesh protesters set fire to Hasina’s family house amid growing unrest

The opposition threatened that if the general elections see anymore delay than December that there could be “instability” and “strong resentment within the people.”

"We will try to convince them that the best way for them is to call an election as soon as possible and go for an honourable exit," stated BNP’s Abdul Moyeen Khan, who is one of the members of the highest-decision making body of the party.

The former minister of science and information technology continued, "December is a generally agreed-upon schedule. Beyond December would make things more complicated.”

Related: Sheikh Hasina’s aide makes strong prediction about her political future

"There will be strong resentment within the people of Bangladesh. That means some instability maybe... Time will decide,” he further added.

Moreover, Abdul Moyeen Khan is BNP’s first senior member to issue warming if the elections are not held on time.

Tonga hit with powerful 7.0 magnitude earthquake after Myanmar's deadly quake
Tonga hit with powerful 7.0 magnitude earthquake after Myanmar's deadly quake
Myanmar earthquake: What triggers devastating quake?
Myanmar earthquake: What triggers devastating quake?
New Jersey mayor arrested for drunk driving with young son in car
New Jersey mayor arrested for drunk driving with young son in car
UK's first rare Roman coin sells for £5,000 at auction
UK's first rare Roman coin sells for £5,000 at auction
UK Clock Change 2025: Collector spends 45 minutes adjusting 52 timepieces
UK Clock Change 2025: Collector spends 45 minutes adjusting 52 timepieces
Rare George Cross medal discovered at car boot sale heads to auction
Rare George Cross medal discovered at car boot sale heads to auction
South Korea wildfire: Suspect allegedly started fire near family grave
South Korea wildfire: Suspect allegedly started fire near family grave
Myanmar earthquake: Death toll Rises to 1,600 as rescue efforts intensify
Myanmar earthquake: Death toll Rises to 1,600 as rescue efforts intensify
Denmark fires back at US vice president's criticism over Greenland
Denmark fires back at US vice president's criticism over Greenland
Honeybee colonies on brink of catastrophic 70% decline in 2025
Honeybee colonies on brink of catastrophic 70% decline in 2025
Disney faces heat from US communications regulator over DEI initiatives
Disney faces heat from US communications regulator over DEI initiatives
Utah makes history: First US state to ban fluoride in public water
Utah makes history: First US state to ban fluoride in public water