Bangladesh’s opposition issues stark warning over election delays

Bangladesh’s main opposition party has issued a huge threat if the upcoming elections get delayed past December.
On Monday, March 31, Reuters reported that Bangladesh Nationalist Party has given a stark warning if the forthcoming elections are not held on the designated time.
Recently, the South Asian country’s de facto Prime Minister, Muhammad Yunus, stated that new elections could face a delay until 2026 after he filled in former PM Hasina Sheikh’s position.
While both Awami League and Bangladesh Nationalist Party, who are the biggest political parties in the country, were agreed to hold elections last year, Yunus on Tuesday stated in his speech that the process will be carried out somewhere in between December 2025 and June 2026.
The opposition threatened that if the general elections see anymore delay than December that there could be “instability” and “strong resentment within the people.”
"We will try to convince them that the best way for them is to call an election as soon as possible and go for an honourable exit," stated BNP’s Abdul Moyeen Khan, who is one of the members of the highest-decision making body of the party.
The former minister of science and information technology continued, "December is a generally agreed-upon schedule. Beyond December would make things more complicated.”
"There will be strong resentment within the people of Bangladesh. That means some instability maybe... Time will decide,” he further added.
Moreover, Abdul Moyeen Khan is BNP’s first senior member to issue warming if the elections are not held on time.