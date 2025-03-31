Donald Trump Jr.’s girlfriend fires back at critics 'spoiled heir' claims

World

  • March 31, 2025
Donald Trump Jr.’s new girlfriend, Bettina Anderson, has broken silence on her boyfriend’s blistering profile in which he was called a “spoiled heir.”

According to Independent, Bettina clapped back at the New York Magazine after it labelled his boyfriend and US President Donald Trump’s eldest son Trump Jr. as “an a*****e (and) a spoiled heir.”

Taking to her Instagram, Bettina publicly expressed her outrage over the article that salted his partner as a “spurned nepo boy.”

Sharing a post of the magazine on her story, the Florida socialite wrote, “That’s my guy! (with laughing smiley with heart emoji),” adding “DEFINITELY an ‘insider’ VERY familiar with Donald Trump Jr.”

This came after a journalist named Nina Burleigh, in an article titled The Age of Don Jr.: How the ultimate failson became an edgelord whisperer and a bona fide power player, revealed an insider's views about the Trump Organisation exec VP who claimed that the 47-year-old “is the most despised member of the family; he’s an a*****e, a spoiled heir.”

Moreover, reacting to the article, Trump Jr. wrote on his Instagram, “Don't get me wrong, I can totally be an a*****e when I need to be...if you're adversarial to my friends, my family, my country, MAGA, etc.”

“But I think you'd be hard pressed to find a regular person who actually knows me that thinks that. There's no wonder why these "sources" are always anonymous. Man up, put your name to it, but we know you won't (sic) because you're cowards,” he added.

Trump Jr. and Bettina started making headlines in mid-2024, after his engagement to Kimberly Guilfoyle ended. They were first spotted together in August 2024 in Palm Beach and later made their debut public appearance at an event in Florida and were later spotted at President Trump’s inauguration and a Palm Beach gala together.

