Ivanka Trump dazzles at Miami birthday bash with son Joseph

Ivanka Trump attended a birthday party with her son in Miami over the weekend.
During the event, Ivanka was seen wearing a cream-colored outfit that highlighted her height and slim figure in a flattering way.
She paired it with white kitten heels, styled her hair straight and long and finished the look with a boxy silver clutch.
Her 10-year-old son, Joseph was dressed in a red polo shirt, khaki shorts and Nike sneakers.
As per the reports, her husband Jared Kushner and their two children, Annabelle, 13 and Theodore, 8 were not present at the event.
Related: Ivanka Trump reveals her secret to success and views on politics
They went to celebrate the birthday of Randall Emmett, a filmmaker and producer who works in Miami.
Emmett is known for directing the film Midnight in the Switchgrass, starring Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly.
The birthday party took place at Papi Steak, a restaurant created by David Grutman, an entrepreneur who is also a close friend of Ivanka.
Just a few days prior to this, Ivanka publicly endorsed her ex-sister-in-law, Vanessa Trump and her relationship with golf legend Tiger Woods.
The couple made their relationship official by posting about it on Instagram and Ivanka expressed her happiness for them by commenting on the post, saying, “So happy for you both.”
It is pertinent to note that Vanessa was married to Ivanka's brother, Donald Trump Jr. for 13 years, from 2005 to 2018.
Related: Ivanka Trump reacts to Vanessa Trump's relationship with Tiger Woods