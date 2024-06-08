Tiger shark surprises scientist by regurgitating echidna

Tiger shark in a surprising event regurgitating echidna in front of the scientists in northern Australia.
According to BBC, a tiger shark in a historic event gave scientists the moment of their lives by throwing up a fully intact echidna.
A team of researchers from James Cook University (JCU) were tagging sharks near Orpheus Island in Queensland in May 2022 when this historic moment happened.
Shark researcher Nicolas Lubitz, who witnessed this rare event, recounted the shocking moment, saying, “When it spat it out, I looked at it and remarked: “What the hell is that? I managed to only get one picture, but you can see the outline of the echidna in the water.”
He further added, “I’ve seen videos of them eating a rock for no reason.”
Lubitz noted, “It was a fully intact echidna with all its spines and its legs. In this case, I think the echidna must have just felt a bit funny in its throat.”
Scientists believed that it was the first time ever that a tiger shark was recorded eating a spiky species that can grow to about 50 cm long.
Additionally, tiger sharks are known for their voracious appetite. They have been documented eating seabirds, license plates, tyres, and even a small TV.