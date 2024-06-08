World

Tiger shark surprises scientist by regurgitating echidna

A scientist who witnessed a shark vomiting echidna recounts the shocking moment

  • by Web Desk
  • June 08, 2024
Tiger shark surprises scientist by regurgitating echidna
Tiger sharks are known for their voracious appetites

Tiger shark in a surprising event regurgitating echidna in front of the scientists in northern Australia.

According to BBC, a tiger shark in a historic event gave scientists the moment of their lives by throwing up a fully intact echidna.

A team of researchers from James Cook University (JCU) were tagging sharks near Orpheus Island in Queensland in May 2022 when this historic moment happened.

Tiger shark surprises scientist by regurgitating echidna

Shark researcher Nicolas Lubitz, who witnessed this rare event, recounted the shocking moment, saying, “When it spat it out, I looked at it and remarked: “What the hell is that? I managed to only get one picture, but you can see the outline of the echidna in the water.”

He further added, “I’ve seen videos of them eating a rock for no reason.”

Lubitz noted, “It was a fully intact echidna with all its spines and its legs. In this case, I think the echidna must have just felt a bit funny in its throat.”

Scientists believed that it was the first time ever that a tiger shark was recorded eating a spiky species that can grow to about 50 cm long.

Additionally, tiger sharks are known for their voracious appetite. They have been documented eating seabirds, license plates, tyres, and even a small TV.

Overweight kids may have lower intelligence, study

Overweight kids may have lower intelligence, study
USA set to host high-stakes India-Pakistan T20 showdown on June 9th

USA set to host high-stakes India-Pakistan T20 showdown on June 9th
Tiger shark surprises scientist by regurgitating echidna

Tiger shark surprises scientist by regurgitating echidna
Cristiano Ronaldo all set for his sixth 'European mission'

Cristiano Ronaldo all set for his sixth 'European mission'

World News

Cristiano Ronaldo all set for his sixth 'European mission'
A closer look at Japan's unique vending machine culture
Cristiano Ronaldo all set for his sixth 'European mission'
Japan's new banknotes force vending machine upgrades
Cristiano Ronaldo all set for his sixth 'European mission'
Elon Musk's potential 'step back' warned by Tesla chair if $56B pay denied
Cristiano Ronaldo all set for his sixth 'European mission'
George Clooney expresses concerns to Biden's aide over ICC criticism
Cristiano Ronaldo all set for his sixth 'European mission'
Japan's birth rate hits new low: Details inside
Cristiano Ronaldo all set for his sixth 'European mission'
Indian President invites Narendra Modi to form government after NDA endorsement
Cristiano Ronaldo all set for his sixth 'European mission'
Benjamin Netanyahu defies pressure to define post-war plan for Gaza
Cristiano Ronaldo all set for his sixth 'European mission'
Rishi Sunak regrets leaving D-Day event early
Cristiano Ronaldo all set for his sixth 'European mission'
Trump leads over Biden in recent polls despite hush money conviction
Cristiano Ronaldo all set for his sixth 'European mission'
Who's on the guest list for PM Modi's third term oath ceremony?
Cristiano Ronaldo all set for his sixth 'European mission'
UN General Assembly elects five nations to Security Council
Cristiano Ronaldo all set for his sixth 'European mission'
Here is how Justin Trudeau congratulates Narendra Modi