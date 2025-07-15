1,500 tarantulas in cake boxes leave German customs officers 'speechless'

German custom officers were left “speechless” after they found over 1,500 tarantulas in chocolate sponge boxes.

According to The Guardian, custom officers at Cologne Bonn airport were stunned after finding around 1,500 young tarantulas in a 7kg (about 15lb) package arrived from Vietnam.

The spiders were in plastic containers hidden in the chocolate sponge cake boxes.

The officers at the western German airport opened the package after smelling a “noticeable smell” from the boxes as it does not resemble with chocolate cake.

A Cologne customs office spokesperson, Jens Ahland, stated, “My colleagues at the airport are regularly surprised by the contents of prohibited packages from all over the world, but the fact that they found around 1,500 small plastic containers containing young tarantulas in this package left even the most experienced among them speechless.”

While praising the ““extraordinary seizure” Ahland expressed grief on animal cruelty saying, it “saddens us to see what some people do to animals purely for profit.”

The spokesperson noted that it was violation of the German animal welfare laws and revealed that most of the spiders did not survived the trip.

However, the reaming tarantulas were sent into the care of expert handler. 

