Pakistan vs India T20 World Cup match today: Records and facts

The most anticipated match between Pakistan and India will be played on Sunday, June 9, at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium.
India is coming into the match after a win against Ireland in its opener, while Pakistan lost its first match against the USA in a super over.
As the clash between the cricket rivals is just a few hours away, let’s take a look at some records, facts and stats.
Pakistan and India have faced each other seven times in T20 World Cup. India has an edge over Pakistan with five wins while Pakistan has won only one time. The remaining match resulted in a tie that India won by bowl out, Geo Super reported.
The only time when Pakistan won against India was in 2021, when green shirts defeated men in blue by 10 wickets in a historic win.
Additionally, the highest total on India against Pakistan in 192/5 in 2012 in Ahmedabad meanwhile, Pakistan’s highest total is 182/5 in 2022, Dubai, reported Financial Express.
The top scorer batsman for India against Pakistan is Virat Kohli, who has made 482 runs in 10 matches. On the other side, wicket-keeper batsman Mohammad Rizwan has succeeded in scoring the most runs against India which is 194 runs in 4 matches.
Moreover, Bhuvneshwar Kumar has sent the most, 11 Pakistani batsmen to the pavilion in 7 matches. On the other hand, Umar Gul is the most successful bowler for Pakistan who has taken 11 wickets in 6 matches.
Babar Azam will be leading Pakistan once again on Sunday while Rohit Sharma will be in charge of the Indian team on Sunday.