Walter Smith statue set on fire in shocking incident at Ibrox Stadium

The statue of Walter Smith outside Ibrox Stadium was targeted in a blaze attack on Friday, October 10.
As per multiple reports, firefighters rushed to the scene shortly before 1 am.
Police Scotland said in a statement, noting, "Around 9.15am on Friday, we received a report of fire damage to a statue in the Edmiston Drive area of Glasgow. Enquiries are at an early stage.”
Videos circulated online showed bright orange flames coming from the bronze statue of the famous football figure which is located at the east corner of the stadium near New Edmiston House.
The statue shows Smith with his arms raised and it looked like the fire started on his shoulder.
Reports suggested that someone lit a scarf on fire and threw it onto the statue which caused the blaze.
The Rangers football club strongly condemned the act, calling it "shameful behaviour."
A Rangers spokesperson said, “Rangers FC is aware of an incident at the Walter Smith statue last night, and strongly condemns this shameful behaviour."
“The matter has been reported to Police Scotland, and work is underway to ensure the site is cleaned and returned to good condition," it added.
Smith, who had served as both chairman and manager of Rangers died at the age of 73 in October 2021.
The statue honouring Smith was installed at Ibrox in May, 2024 during a touching and emotional ceremony.
He was among the most successful managers in the club's history, winning 21 major trophies.