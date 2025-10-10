Home / Sports

Walter Smith statue set on fire in shocking incident at Ibrox Stadium

Walter Smith was among the most successful managers in the Rangers FC history

  • By Fatima Nadeem
  • |
Walter Smith statue set on fire in shocking incident at Ibrox Stadium
Walter Smith statue set on fire in shocking incident at Ibrox Stadium

The statue of Walter Smith outside Ibrox Stadium was targeted in a blaze attack on Friday, October 10.

As per multiple reports, firefighters rushed to the scene shortly before 1 am.

Police Scotland said in a statement, noting, "Around 9.15am on Friday, we received a report of fire damage to a statue in the Edmiston Drive area of Glasgow. Enquiries are at an early stage.”

Videos circulated online showed bright orange flames coming from the bronze statue of the famous football figure which is located at the east corner of the stadium near New Edmiston House.

The statue shows Smith with his arms raised and it looked like the fire started on his shoulder.

Walter Smith statue set on fire
Walter Smith statue set on fire

Reports suggested that someone lit a scarf on fire and threw it onto the statue which caused the blaze.

The Rangers football club strongly condemned the act, calling it "shameful behaviour."

A Rangers spokesperson said, “Rangers FC is aware of an incident at the Walter Smith statue last night, and strongly condemns this shameful behaviour."

“The matter has been reported to Police Scotland, and work is underway to ensure the site is cleaned and returned to good condition," it added.

Smith, who had served as both chairman and manager of Rangers died at the age of 73 in October 2021.

The statue honouring Smith was installed at Ibrox in May, 2024 during a touching and emotional ceremony.

He was among the most successful managers in the club's history, winning 21 major trophies.

You Might Like:

Ricky Hatton funeral draws thousands as fans, boxing icons pay tribute to legend

Ricky Hatton funeral draws thousands as fans, boxing icons pay tribute to legend
Ricky Hatton, famously known as 'The Hitman,' was found dead at his home in Hyde last month

Aryna Sabalenka sets up Wuhan Open semi-final clash with Jessica Pegula

Aryna Sabalenka sets up Wuhan Open semi-final clash with Jessica Pegula
Aryna Sabalenka is on the verge to win her fourth consecutive Wuhan Open tittle

F1 addresses Carlos Sainz's concern over Grand Prix coverage

F1 addresses Carlos Sainz's concern over Grand Prix coverage
Williams' driver noted that F1's TV coverage focuses more on drivers' girlfriends and celebrities than the race

Ricky Hatton funeral: Manchester to honour boxing legend with grand farewell

Ricky Hatton funeral: Manchester to honour boxing legend with grand farewell
The 'Hitman' passed away in September at the age of 46 at his home in Hyde, Greater Manchester

Sister Jean Dolores, Loyola Chicago's basketball chaplain dies at 106

Sister Jean Dolores, Loyola Chicago's basketball chaplain dies at 106
Tributes pour in after it was announced that Loyola University Chicago's beloved chaplain died at age 106

Sciatica forces LeBron James to be sidelined for 2025-26 season start

Sciatica forces LeBron James to be sidelined for 2025-26 season start
The Los Angeles Lakers star player is set to miss the start of the 2025-26 season after missing pre-season

Angel Reese set to shine as first athlete on Victoria’s Secret runway

Angel Reese set to shine as first athlete on Victoria’s Secret runway
WNBA star Angel Reese recently made her Hollywood debut with Idris Elba

Kylian Mbappe aims to surpass Olivier Giroud as France’s top scorer

Kylian Mbappe aims to surpass Olivier Giroud as France’s top scorer
Kylian Mbappe is widely considered as one of the greatest players in the football history

Novak Djokovic reaches Shanghai Masters semi-finals for record 10th time

Novak Djokovic reaches Shanghai Masters semi-finals for record 10th time
Novak Djokovic won the match in tough conditions with 35C temperature and 80% humidity on the court

Daniil Medvedev’s shocking request to ball girl sparks outrage: ‘What a freak’

Daniil Medvedev’s shocking request to ball girl sparks outrage: ‘What a freak’
Medvedev's bizarre request to ball girl at Shanghai Masters leaves fans stunned and calling him 'disgusting'

David Beckham pens ‘special’ post for Victoria after Netflix series premiere

David Beckham pens ‘special’ post for Victoria after Netflix series premiere
Victoria Beckham receives a heartfelt tribute from husband David Beckham ahead of the Netflix series release

Jake Paul pays heartfelt tribute to Arturo Gatti Jr after his tragic death

Jake Paul pays heartfelt tribute to Arturo Gatti Jr after his tragic death
Boxing legend Arturo Gatti's son, Arturo Gatti Jr, dies tragically at 17