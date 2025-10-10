Home / Sports

Aryna Sabalenka sets up Wuhan Open semi-final clash with Jessica Pegula

Aryna Sabalenka is on the verge to win her fourth consecutive Wuhan Open tittle

  • By Fatima Nadeem
  • |
Aryna Sabalenka sets up Wuhan Open semi-final clash with Jessica Pegula
Aryna Sabalenka sets up Wuhan Open semi-final clash with Jessica Pegula

Aryna Sabalenka extended her winning streak at the Wuhan Open to 20 matches with a straight-set victory over Elena Rybakina in the quarter-finals on Friday, October 10.

The world no.1 Sabalenka defeated Rybakina with a score of 6-3, 6-3.

Her victory sets up a thrilling semi-final clash against another top tennis star Jessica Pegula from the United States.

Sabalenka who is on the verge to win her fourth consecutive Wuhan Open tittle, secured a crucial break in the eighth game by hitting a winning forehand.

Even though, Sabalenka struggled with a few service games later on, but still managed to won the game.

After winning the match, the player said, "That sounds crazy. I never thought that I'd be able to achieve something like that," as per Sky News.

She added, "I think today I put so much pressure on her serve and I was serving quite well. Overall, I think it was a very high level match and I'm super happy with the win."

Sabalenka previously won the Wuhan Open in 2018, 2019 and 2024 after the tournament resumed following a break due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

With this victory, Sabalenka has become only the fourth female player since 1990 to win her first 20 matches in the main draw of a single WTA tournament, joining Monica Seles (33 wins), Steffi Graf (25 wins) and Caroline Wozniacki (20 wins).

You Might Like:

F1 addresses Carlos Sainz's concern over Grand Prix coverage

F1 addresses Carlos Sainz's concern over Grand Prix coverage
Williams' driver noted that F1's TV coverage focuses more on drivers' girlfriends and celebrities than the race

Ricky Hatton funeral: Manchester to honour boxing legend with grand farewell

Ricky Hatton funeral: Manchester to honour boxing legend with grand farewell
The 'Hitman' passed away in September at the age of 46 at his home in Hyde, Greater Manchester

Sister Jean Dolores, Loyola Chicago's basketball chaplain dies at 106

Sister Jean Dolores, Loyola Chicago's basketball chaplain dies at 106
Tributes pour in after it was announced that Loyola University Chicago's beloved chaplain died at age 106

Sciatica forces LeBron James to be sidelined for 2025-26 season start

Sciatica forces LeBron James to be sidelined for 2025-26 season start
The Los Angeles Lakers star player is set to miss the start of the 2025-26 season after missing pre-season

Angel Reese set to shine as first athlete on Victoria’s Secret runway

Angel Reese set to shine as first athlete on Victoria’s Secret runway
WNBA star Angel Reese recently made her Hollywood debut with Idris Elba

Kylian Mbappe aims to surpass Olivier Giroud as France’s top scorer

Kylian Mbappe aims to surpass Olivier Giroud as France’s top scorer
Kylian Mbappe is widely considered as one of the greatest players in the football history

Novak Djokovic reaches Shanghai Masters semi-finals for record 10th time

Novak Djokovic reaches Shanghai Masters semi-finals for record 10th time
Novak Djokovic won the match in tough conditions with 35C temperature and 80% humidity on the court

Daniil Medvedev’s shocking request to ball girl sparks outrage: ‘What a freak’

Daniil Medvedev’s shocking request to ball girl sparks outrage: ‘What a freak’
Medvedev's bizarre request to ball girl at Shanghai Masters leaves fans stunned and calling him 'disgusting'

David Beckham pens ‘special’ post for Victoria after Netflix series premiere

David Beckham pens ‘special’ post for Victoria after Netflix series premiere
Victoria Beckham receives a heartfelt tribute from husband David Beckham ahead of the Netflix series release

Jake Paul pays heartfelt tribute to Arturo Gatti Jr after his tragic death

Jake Paul pays heartfelt tribute to Arturo Gatti Jr after his tragic death
Boxing legend Arturo Gatti's son, Arturo Gatti Jr, dies tragically at 17

Arturo Gatti Jr, legendary boxer's son dies at 17 in Mexico

Arturo Gatti Jr, legendary boxer's son dies at 17 in Mexico
Arturo Gatti's son was ten months old when his father's dead body was discovered during a family trip in Brazil

Malaysia hits back at FIFA accusation over players' citizenships

Malaysia hits back at FIFA accusation over players' citizenships
Seven players on the Malaysian national team have been suspended for a year over citizenship accusations