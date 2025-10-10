Aryna Sabalenka sets up Wuhan Open semi-final clash with Jessica Pegula

Aryna Sabalenka extended her winning streak at the Wuhan Open to 20 matches with a straight-set victory over Elena Rybakina in the quarter-finals on Friday, October 10.
The world no.1 Sabalenka defeated Rybakina with a score of 6-3, 6-3.
Her victory sets up a thrilling semi-final clash against another top tennis star Jessica Pegula from the United States.
Sabalenka who is on the verge to win her fourth consecutive Wuhan Open tittle, secured a crucial break in the eighth game by hitting a winning forehand.
Even though, Sabalenka struggled with a few service games later on, but still managed to won the game.
After winning the match, the player said, "That sounds crazy. I never thought that I'd be able to achieve something like that," as per Sky News.
She added, "I think today I put so much pressure on her serve and I was serving quite well. Overall, I think it was a very high level match and I'm super happy with the win."
Sabalenka previously won the Wuhan Open in 2018, 2019 and 2024 after the tournament resumed following a break due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
With this victory, Sabalenka has become only the fourth female player since 1990 to win her first 20 matches in the main draw of a single WTA tournament, joining Monica Seles (33 wins), Steffi Graf (25 wins) and Caroline Wozniacki (20 wins).