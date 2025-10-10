F1 addresses Carlos Sainz's concern over Grand Prix coverage

Formula 1 has responded to Carlos Sainz's recent headline-making remarks about the sport's broadcast being more focused on celebrities and drivers' girlfriends rather than the key points in the race.
During Sunday's Singapore Grand Prix, fans at home missed major on-track action, including Fernando Alonso battling Lewis Hamilton for P7.
While some exciting actions were not covered, high-profile girlfriends and celebrity guests were still shown watching from the garages.
Sainz's recovery drive from the back of the grid to 10th place was also rarely featured on the world feed, which is supervised by F1.
The 31-year-old shared with Spanish radio station El Partidazo de COPE that F1 bosses should not lose sight of the main track action.
"Last weekend they didn't show any of the four or five overtakes I did at the end, nor did they show Fernando's pursuit of Lewis. They missed a lot of things," said Sainz.
"But [they only should] if the competition is respected and you are always showing the important moments of the race. The other [thing] is fine but don't lose sight of the main thing. For me, they go overboard a little showing the celebrities and girlfriends," he added.
Formula 1, in their official response, noted, "We always focus on giving our fans the best possible footage of the race and never compromise the key focus, the racing on track."
Moreover, F1 emphasised its commitment to capturing all the key moments of the race while also showcasing elements beyond the pure on-track action, including high-profile guests.