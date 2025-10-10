Home / Sports

Ricky Hatton funeral draws thousands as fans, boxing icons pay tribute to legend

Ricky Hatton, famously known as 'The Hitman,' was found dead at his home in Hyde last month

  • By Fatima Nadeem
  • |
Ricky Hatton funeral draws thousands as fans, boxing icons pay tribute to legend
Ricky Hatton funeral draws thousands as fans, boxing icons pay tribute to legend

Thousands of people gathered along the streets of Manchester to honour the British former world boxing champion Ricky Hatton, who died last month at the age of 46.

How did Ricky Hatton die?

Hatton, famously known as "The Hitman," was found dead at his home in Hyde, Tameside on September 14.

As per the Greater Manchester Police, the death appears to be from natural causes and is not being treated as suspicious.

The procession began at Hatton's local pub, the Cheshire Cheese in Hyde, at 9:45 am on Friday, October 10 with crowds lining the route to pay their respect.

Who attended Ricky Hatton's funeral?

Several famous people attended Hatton's funeral including, Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher, Hatton's fellow boxers Tyson Fury, Frank Bruno and Tony Bellew, ex-England, Manchester United and Everton footballer Wayne Rooney and former England cricket captain Andrew 'Freddie' Flintoff.

Tyson Furry. PC: Sky News
Tyson Furry. PC: Sky News
Wayne Rooney. PC: Sky News
Wayne Rooney. PC: Sky News
Former England cricket captain Andrew Freddie Flintoff. PC: Sky News
Former England cricket captain Andrew 'Freddie' Flintoff. PC: Sky News

Also pictured attending the service included reality TV personality Calum Best, comedian Paddy McGuinness, former boxers Amir Khan, Scott Welch and Anthony Crolla.

Amir Khan. PC: Sky News
Amir Khan. PC: Sky News

The funeral procession was headed by a yellow three-wheeled car called a Reliant Regal, which Hatton owned and used to drive, which become famous from the TV show Only Fools and Horse.

Ricky Hatton funeral draws thousands as fans, boxing icons pay tribute to legend

Hatton’s funeral, a band played the song Winter Wonderland, which reminded people of the famous chant fans used to sing for him, “There’s Only One Ricky Hatton,” often heard during his boxing matches.

It led to a private memorial service held at midday where family and close friends gathered to honour Hatton's legacy.

Ricky Hatton children paid tribute to father:

The funeral service was broadcast to the crowds gathered outside the cathedral during which Hatton's three children gave tribute to their father.

Campbell, who has followed his father to become a boxer, said, "I can't explain how much I'm going to miss you, Dad, and that we won't be making any new memories - but the ones we did I will cherish forever," as per Sky News.

On the other hand, in July, he announced his plans to make a comeback in December in Dubai, marking his first professional fight after being retired for 13 years.

You Might Like:

Walter Smith statue set on fire in shocking incident at Ibrox Stadium

Walter Smith statue set on fire in shocking incident at Ibrox Stadium
Walter Smith was among the most successful managers in the Rangers FC history

Aryna Sabalenka sets up Wuhan Open semi-final clash with Jessica Pegula

Aryna Sabalenka sets up Wuhan Open semi-final clash with Jessica Pegula
Aryna Sabalenka is on the verge to win her fourth consecutive Wuhan Open tittle

F1 addresses Carlos Sainz's concern over Grand Prix coverage

F1 addresses Carlos Sainz's concern over Grand Prix coverage
Williams' driver noted that F1's TV coverage focuses more on drivers' girlfriends and celebrities than the race

Ricky Hatton funeral: Manchester to honour boxing legend with grand farewell

Ricky Hatton funeral: Manchester to honour boxing legend with grand farewell
The 'Hitman' passed away in September at the age of 46 at his home in Hyde, Greater Manchester

Sister Jean Dolores, Loyola Chicago's basketball chaplain dies at 106

Sister Jean Dolores, Loyola Chicago's basketball chaplain dies at 106
Tributes pour in after it was announced that Loyola University Chicago's beloved chaplain died at age 106

Sciatica forces LeBron James to be sidelined for 2025-26 season start

Sciatica forces LeBron James to be sidelined for 2025-26 season start
The Los Angeles Lakers star player is set to miss the start of the 2025-26 season after missing pre-season

Angel Reese set to shine as first athlete on Victoria’s Secret runway

Angel Reese set to shine as first athlete on Victoria’s Secret runway
WNBA star Angel Reese recently made her Hollywood debut with Idris Elba

Kylian Mbappe aims to surpass Olivier Giroud as France’s top scorer

Kylian Mbappe aims to surpass Olivier Giroud as France’s top scorer
Kylian Mbappe is widely considered as one of the greatest players in the football history

Novak Djokovic reaches Shanghai Masters semi-finals for record 10th time

Novak Djokovic reaches Shanghai Masters semi-finals for record 10th time
Novak Djokovic won the match in tough conditions with 35C temperature and 80% humidity on the court

Daniil Medvedev’s shocking request to ball girl sparks outrage: ‘What a freak’

Daniil Medvedev’s shocking request to ball girl sparks outrage: ‘What a freak’
Medvedev's bizarre request to ball girl at Shanghai Masters leaves fans stunned and calling him 'disgusting'

David Beckham pens ‘special’ post for Victoria after Netflix series premiere

David Beckham pens ‘special’ post for Victoria after Netflix series premiere
Victoria Beckham receives a heartfelt tribute from husband David Beckham ahead of the Netflix series release

Jake Paul pays heartfelt tribute to Arturo Gatti Jr after his tragic death

Jake Paul pays heartfelt tribute to Arturo Gatti Jr after his tragic death
Boxing legend Arturo Gatti's son, Arturo Gatti Jr, dies tragically at 17