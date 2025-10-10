Ricky Hatton funeral draws thousands as fans, boxing icons pay tribute to legend

Thousands of people gathered along the streets of Manchester to honour the British former world boxing champion Ricky Hatton, who died last month at the age of 46.
How did Ricky Hatton die?
Hatton, famously known as "The Hitman," was found dead at his home in Hyde, Tameside on September 14.
As per the Greater Manchester Police, the death appears to be from natural causes and is not being treated as suspicious.
The procession began at Hatton's local pub, the Cheshire Cheese in Hyde, at 9:45 am on Friday, October 10 with crowds lining the route to pay their respect.
Who attended Ricky Hatton's funeral?
Several famous people attended Hatton's funeral including, Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher, Hatton's fellow boxers Tyson Fury, Frank Bruno and Tony Bellew, ex-England, Manchester United and Everton footballer Wayne Rooney and former England cricket captain Andrew 'Freddie' Flintoff.
Also pictured attending the service included reality TV personality Calum Best, comedian Paddy McGuinness, former boxers Amir Khan, Scott Welch and Anthony Crolla.
The funeral procession was headed by a yellow three-wheeled car called a Reliant Regal, which Hatton owned and used to drive, which become famous from the TV show Only Fools and Horse.
Hatton’s funeral, a band played the song Winter Wonderland, which reminded people of the famous chant fans used to sing for him, “There’s Only One Ricky Hatton,” often heard during his boxing matches.
It led to a private memorial service held at midday where family and close friends gathered to honour Hatton's legacy.
Ricky Hatton children paid tribute to father:
The funeral service was broadcast to the crowds gathered outside the cathedral during which Hatton's three children gave tribute to their father.
Campbell, who has followed his father to become a boxer, said, "I can't explain how much I'm going to miss you, Dad, and that we won't be making any new memories - but the ones we did I will cherish forever," as per Sky News.
On the other hand, in July, he announced his plans to make a comeback in December in Dubai, marking his first professional fight after being retired for 13 years.