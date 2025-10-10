Lamine Yamal earns praise from teammate for historic rise at Barcelona

Barcelona rising star Lamine Yamal earns praise from teammate Pau Cubarsi for his swift progression from the youth academy, La Masia to the first team.
Yamal is officially recognized as one of the best footballers in the world at just 18 years of age.
The player made his Barcelona debut at only 16 and quickly achieved historic success, winning major awards like the Kopa Trophy twice and Golden Boy.
He also he played a key role in helping Barcelona win a domestic treble, claiming the La Liga title, the Copa del Rey and the Supercopa de España.
At just 18, Yamal also finished as the runner-up for the 2025 Ballon d’Or.
Speaking to Mundo Deportivo, Cubarsi said, “When I arrived, Lamine was already at Barca. From a young age, you could see he was going to make it. I’m very happy about everything he’s been through, which hasn’t been easy."
The 18-year-old defender added, "People think it's easy to get there, but you don't see the work that goes into it. I'm very happy for him."
Yamal has also set several impressive records in his international career.
He became the youngest player ever to play in UEFA European Championship final at 17, the youngest player to appear in any European Championship match at 16 and the youngest player to score a goal in a European Championship, also at 16.
The young winger has had his playing time limited due to a recurring pubic injury but is training hard at the Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper to regain full fitness.