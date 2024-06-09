World

China and Pakistan agree to boost mining cooperation

Chinese firms are encouraged to participate in the development of Pakistan's offshore oil and gas blocks

  • by Web Desk
  • June 09, 2024
China and Pakistan agree to boost mining cooperation
China and Pakistan agree to boost mining cooperation

China and Pakistan have agreed to enhance their cooperation in the mining sector, following Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's visit to Beijing from June 4 to 8.

As per Reuters, this agreement aims to upgrade collaboration under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), a significant component of China's Belt and Road Initiative.

In a joint statement, both countries committed to promoting Chinese investment in Pakistan's mining industry.

This includes developing mining industry parks and advancing the deep processing of ores.

The statement, issued by China's foreign ministry, also highlighted plans for enhanced cooperation in marine oil and gas resources and natural gas hydrates.

Chinese firms are encouraged to participate in the development of Pakistan's offshore oil and gas blocks.

Since 2013, Chinese investment and financial support have significantly benefited Pakistan's economy, including loan rollovers to help Islamabad manage its external financing needs amid critically low foreign reserves. 

Additionally, China has invested over $65 billion in road, infrastructure, and development projects in Pakistan under the CPEC initiative.

Michael Mosley’s wife breaks silence on his ‘devastating’ death in touching tribute

Michael Mosley’s wife breaks silence on his ‘devastating’ death in touching tribute
Anil Kapoor pens adorable birthday wish for daughter Sonam Kapoor

Anil Kapoor pens adorable birthday wish for daughter Sonam Kapoor

Demi Moore says Hollywood is 'debunking' aging stereotypes for women

Demi Moore says Hollywood is 'debunking' aging stereotypes for women
Yuvraj Singh highlights 'key battles' in Ind-Pak T20 World Cup clash

Yuvraj Singh highlights 'key battles' in Ind-Pak T20 World Cup clash

World News

Yuvraj Singh highlights 'key battles' in Ind-Pak T20 World Cup clash
Michael Mosley’s wife breaks silence on his ‘devastating’ death in touching tribute
Yuvraj Singh highlights 'key battles' in Ind-Pak T20 World Cup clash
Modi’s cabinet ministers revealed for third term in office
Yuvraj Singh highlights 'key battles' in Ind-Pak T20 World Cup clash
Israel kills 210 Palestinians in ‘heroic’ rescue mission
Yuvraj Singh highlights 'key battles' in Ind-Pak T20 World Cup clash
Is Elon Musk’s Tesla finally coming to India?
Yuvraj Singh highlights 'key battles' in Ind-Pak T20 World Cup clash
Search underway for missing British TV producer Michael Mosley in Greek
Yuvraj Singh highlights 'key battles' in Ind-Pak T20 World Cup clash
CWC recommends Rahul Gandhi for Opposition Leader in Lok Sabha
Yuvraj Singh highlights 'key battles' in Ind-Pak T20 World Cup clash
NASA ‘Earthrise' astronaut William Anders dies at 90
Yuvraj Singh highlights 'key battles' in Ind-Pak T20 World Cup clash
UN adds Israel's military to child rights violations list
Yuvraj Singh highlights 'key battles' in Ind-Pak T20 World Cup clash
Emmanuel Macron to host Joe Biden for state visit in Paris
Yuvraj Singh highlights 'key battles' in Ind-Pak T20 World Cup clash
Donald Trump affirms cryptocurrency support at San Francisco fundraiser
Yuvraj Singh highlights 'key battles' in Ind-Pak T20 World Cup clash
Tiger shark surprises scientist by regurgitating echidna
Yuvraj Singh highlights 'key battles' in Ind-Pak T20 World Cup clash
A closer look at Japan's unique vending machine culture