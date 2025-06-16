Roald Dahl’s rare sketches resurface after decades, set to fetch thousands at auction

Original drawings made by famous author Roald Dahl for his memoir have been discovered in an envelop and will now be sold at an auction.
Dahl, who passed away in 1990 at the age of 74, made these sketches using a black pen for his book Boy, which was published in 1984.
Even though he had writing career that lasted nearly 50 years, these are the only known book sketches he ever created, as per BBC.
In his memoir Boy, Dahl shared a story from his childhood where he and his friends played a prank on a candy shop owner named Mrs Pratchett by putting a dead mouse in a gobstopper jar.
As per the outlet, "To illustrate to prank, Dahl drew a mouse lying on top of the sweets with its legs in the air."
Dominic Somerville-Brown, Lyon & Turnbull's rare books and manuscripts specialist, said, "It's absolutely thrilling to see Roald Dahl's one-of-a-kind, hand-drawn sketches up close.
He added, "They are a unique addition to his canon and allow us to observe the transformation of his childhood memories into the printed form, a medium in which they would be cherished by generations of readers."
Rare Dahl sketches head to Edinburgh auction with high value estimate:
Dahl sketches are part of a collection expected to sell for £20,000 to £30,000.
These rare sketches will be sold on June 18 in Edinburg during a special auction held by Lyon and Turnbull.