Blaise Metreweli set to lead MI6 as first female chief in 116-year history

UK spy agency MI6 broke the glass ceiling by appointing the first-ever female head in its 116-year history.

According to BBC, for the first time in the history of the foreign intelligence service, the agency MI6 will be led by a woman, Blaise Metreweli.

Metreweli joined the Secret Intelligence Service in 1999 and will now become the 18th chief of the agency by replacing Sir Richard Moore later this year.

‘Historic’ appointment:

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, while announcing the appointment, said, “I know Blaise will continue to provide the excellent leadership needed to defend our country and keep our people safe.”

Meanwhile, Metreweli, who is currently leading the service’s technology and innovation teams, expressed that she was "proud and honoured" to be appointed as the head of the agency.

She pledged, “MI6 plays a vital role – with MI5 and GCHQ – in keeping the British people safe and promoting UK interests overseas. I look forward to continuing that work alongside the brave officers and agents of MI6 and our many international partners."

Who is Blaise Metreweli?

The 47-year-old Metreweli is currently Director General "Q", the head of the crucial department that aims to keep the identities of the spies secret and find innovative ways to evade adversaries like China's biometric surveillance.

She studied anthropology at the University of Cambridge and previously worked at director-level roles in MI5 – MI6's sister, domestic security agency. She has spent most of her career working in the Middle East and Europe.

Metreweli will now become the chief of the organisation, the position commonly referred to as "C." It is worth noting that this is the only publicly named member of the service.

